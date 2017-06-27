The World’s Most Powerful Women: June 27

EUROPE/MIDDLE EAST/AFRICA

A true changing of the guard

A Canadian soldier made history Monday by becoming the first woman to lead the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Although women have served in frontline duties in the British army, they were not allowed in “ground close combat” until July 2016. Britain’s government is now phasing in combat roles over the next three years.

Fortune

Bibi concedes on Kotel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sunday backtracked on a decision to create a space at the Western Wall in Jerusalem where men and women can pray together. The segregation of the wall—an important religious symbol for Jews around the world—has become the focal point in the battle over rituals between Orthodox and liberal Jewish communities. The decision is seen as a concession to Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox coalition partners.

New York Times

Superhero scientist

Eqbal Dauqan is a female scientist from what the World Economic Forum has determined is the hardest place on Earth to be a woman: Yemen. Still, in 2014, the biochemist was on top of the world, having been named one of the top women scientists in the developing world by the Elsevier Foundation. She was the subject of multiple feature stories and was made head of a department at Al Saeed University. That all changed when she started getting death threats.

NPR

Getting left behind

The Zambia Chinese Agricultural Technology Demonstration Centre (ZATDC) has built 25 centres across the country as part of an initiative to bring agricultural training to local people. However, Zambian women are being left out of the initiative. While 65% of the country's farmers are female, just 42 of the 1,300 workers trained at the ZATDC have been female.

Guardian