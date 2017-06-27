MPW
Search
PandoraPandora’s CEO Is Stepping Down
Pandora Co-Founder Tim Westergren
SprintSprint Is in Talks About a Wireless Partnership with Charter, Comcast
A Sprint Corp. Store Ahead Of Earnings Figures
HealthThat Moisturizer You’re Slathering on Your Face Isn’t Regulated
Young woman applying mositurizer under eye
Fortune 500Facebook Debuts New Suggestions for its Messenger AI Assistant
US-IT-INTERNET-FACEBOOK-MESSENGER
TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
Serena Williams of the US celebrates her victory against Venus Williams of the US during the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017.  WILLIAM WEST AFP/Getty Images
Serena Williams

A Pregnant Serena Williams Posed Nude on the Cover of Vanity Fair

Mahita Gajanan
9:36 AM ET

Serena Williams, due to give birth to her first child this fall, is gracing the August cover of Vanity Fair with remarkable nude photos.

Shot by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovtiz, Williams' pose on the cover recalls the legendary 1991 Vanity Fair cover featuring a pregnant and nude Demi Moore. The cover story delves into Williams' relationship with fiancée Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, chronicling how they met and fell in love, and explores how Williams won the Australian Open shortly after finding out she was pregnant in January.

Williams told Vanity Fair that her "heart dropped" after she took a pregnancy test. Five positive pregnancy tests later, she was finally convinced.

"Oh my God, this can’t be — I’ve got to play a tournament," she told the magazine. "How am I going to play the Australian Open? I had planned on winning Wimbledon this year."

Williams plans get back on the court next year after giving birth.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE