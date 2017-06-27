A Pregnant Serena Williams Posed Nude on the Cover of Vanity Fair

Serena Williams of the US celebrates her victory against Venus Williams of the US during the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017.

Serena Williams of the US celebrates her victory against Venus Williams of the US during the women's singles final on day 13 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2017. WILLIAM WEST AFP/Getty Images

Serena Williams , due to give birth to her first child this fall, is gracing the August cover of Vanity Fair with remarkable nude photos.

Shot by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovtiz, Williams' pose on the cover recalls the legendary 1991 Vanity Fair cover featuring a pregnant and nude Demi Moore. The cover story delves into Williams' relationship with fiancée Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, chronicling how they met and fell in love, and explores how Williams won the Australian Open shortly after finding out she was pregnant in January.

Williams told Vanity Fair that her "heart dropped" after she took a pregnancy test. Five positive pregnancy tests later, she was finally convinced.

"Oh my God, this can’t be — I’ve got to play a tournament," she told the magazine. "How am I going to play the Australian Open? I had planned on winning Wimbledon this year."

V.F. cover star @SerenaWilliams—world’s best athlete (plus, mom and wife-to-be)—still has her eyes on the prize https://t.co/kvYTrrcPdW pic.twitter.com/zTq6ZGYb4k - VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 27, 2017

Williams plans get back on the court next year after giving birth.