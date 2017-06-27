Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
Fortune 500The Global App Market Could Hit $6.3 Trillion by 2021
Key Speakers At The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC)
Fortune 500IBM Serves Up New Watson Tech at 2017 Wimbledon Tennis Tournament
APTOPIX Britain Wimbledon Tennis
AmazonAmericans Trust Amazon to Deliver Everything But These Groceries
Declining Supplies Of Pigs Have Pushed Up Retail-Bacon Prices
SpaceXSpaceX Wants to Expand Its Florida Rocket Refurbishing Facility
SpaceX Launches Dragon Spacecraft For Mission To International Space Station
House GOP
New York GOP Congressman Chris Collins is one of the company's largest stakeholders. Photograph by Tom Williams CQ-Roll Call, Inc.
Biotech

This GOP Congressman Lost $17 Million on a Biotech Investment Gone Wrong

Sy Mukherjee
6:43 PM ET

Talk about an unfortunate stock tip.

New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins lost (at least on paper) a staggering $17 million for his massive stake in an Australian biotech on Tuesday. And he probably took several of his colleagues down a couple pegs, too—Collins regularly proselytized about the company, Innate Pharmaceuticals, to fellow House Republicans and convinced at least four of them to invest, as STAT News' Damian Garde reports.

Click here to subscribe to Brainstorm Health Daily, our brand new newsletter about health innovations.

One particularly prominent investor? Former Congressman and current Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Tom Price, a physician whose own history of gigantic stakes in health care companies drew plenty of criticisms during his Senate confirmation hearings. Critics questioned Price's investments in firms like medical device maker Zimmer Biomet and Innate Pharma, which also coincided with his championing of health legislation widely considered to benefit the biopharma industry.

Still, Price made it out of the Innate investment relatively unscathed. He dumped his stock in the company well ahead of its crash on Tuesday (caused by a clinical trial failure for its lead drug to treat multiple sclerosis), which dropped its shares into penny stock territory. Collins, on the other hand, sits on Innate's board and is its largest shareholder with a nearly 17% stake.

The Congressman addressed the issue in a statement. "For those that invested in Innate, including me, we all were sophisticated investors who were aware of the inherent risk," he said. "For every successful drug, there are countless numbers that fail. That’s how today’s system works."

Members of Congress are allowed to actively invest in individual firms as long as it's not based on non-public information, even with ethics protections like the STOCK Act in place.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE