Actor Charlie Sheen revealed that he is the owner of iconic baseball player Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring that will be put on auction on Friday.

In addition to the championship ring, Sheen will also auction the contract that sent The Bambino from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees in 1919. The two items are expected to surpass $1 million together in bidding that closes Friday at auction house Lelands.com.

"I've enjoyed these incredible items for more than two decades and the time has come," Sheen told ESPN on Monday. "Whatever price it brings is gravy."

Sheen told ESPN he does not remember how much he paid for the Ruth memorabilia. (Josh Evans of Lelands, the same auction house that is selling them again, sold the items to him originally.)

As of Tuesday morning, 20 people have bid on the World Series ring, with the highest amount at $611,590, which, according to ESPN , will result in it becoming the highest-priced championship ring ever sold. The ring represents one of four championships Ruth won with the Yankees.

Fifteen people have placed bids on the contract—the highest being $379,749. The Red Sox's copy of the six-page deal sold in 2004 for $996,000.

Lelands calls the World Series ring "without a doubt the finest piece" of anything they have sold in 50 years. And the as for the contract, Lelands touts it "changed the game of baseball, the world of sports, and our world, simultaneously."

Sheen, who played pitcher Rick Vaughn in the Major League films, also was the first buyer of the ball that famously went through the legs of Red Sox player Bill Buckner's legs during the 10th inning of Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, according to ESPN . The New York Mets went on to win the series in the seventh game.

Sheen had bought the ball in 1992 for $93,000 and sold it for $63,000. In 2012, the ball sold for $418,250.