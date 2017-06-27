CEO Daily: Tuesday, 27th June

Good morning,

Two years ago, Fortune launched its first Change the World list—designed to put a spotlight on companies that were making measurable progress addressing key social problems as part of their core business strategy. It's not an easy list to assemble, since metrics are hard to come by and value judgments inevitably seep in. But we believe it's an important effort to show the power of companies to do good in the world.

Today, we are opening nominations for the third annual Change the World list, which will be published this fall, and urging CEO Daily readers to give us their nominations. In general, we try to evaluate companies on three criteria:

1. Measurable social impact : We consider the reach, nature, and durability of the company's impact on one or more specific societal problems, and we work to confirm that impact through independent sources. This category receives extra weight.

2. Business results : We consider the economic benefit the socially impactful initiative brings to the company. Profitability and contribution to shareholder value generally outweigh the indirect benefits of reputation and employee satisfaction. The most successful efforts are not just sustainable, they’re also scalable.

3. Degree of innovation : We consider how innovative the company's effort is relative to that of others in its industry and whether its actions have prompted other companies to follow its example.

If you have a company you'd like to nominate, send a note to Fortune senior writer Erika Fry with a brief description of why it should be considered. You can also submit nominations to our partners at the Shared Value Initiative through the application portal at this link. .

Alan Murray

@alansmurray

alan.murray@timeinc.com