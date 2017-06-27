Brainstorm Health Daily: June 27, 2017

Good morning, readers! This is Sy.

Let's cut to the chase: The big news out of Washington on Monday was the Congressional Budget Office's (CBO) newly released analysis of the Senate's health care bill. Its conclusions were pretty dramatic .

The agency projects that 22 million more Americans would be uninsured under the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA) by 2026 compared with current law (i.e., Obamacare). That includes a prediction of 15 million fewer insured by next year . Premiums would also rise substantially at first, and then take a massive dip after 2020. The reason? Significantly lower levels of assistance to people buying insurance and a shift toward benchmark plans which cover significantly less out-of-pocket medical costs. (In Obamacare, a benchmark plan comes with an actuarial value of 70%; a benchmark plan under the Senate's bill would have actuarial value of just 58%, essentially putting far more financial onus on patients.)

For a fuller read on the CBO's report, check out my breakdown from yesterday here . In the meantime, the political math has become far more demanding for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, with key GOP Senators saying they won't even vote yes on the motion to proceed on the bill, much less the legislation itself. The legislation could be changed and shift the political ground once more—but GOP leadership's ambitious goal of voting on a bill before the July 4th Congressional recess just became a lot harder to achieve.

Read on for the day's other news.

