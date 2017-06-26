Why Ivanka Trump’s Kids Call Air Force One the ‘Candy Plane’

Kids can find fun anywhere—including the President's plane.

In an interview with Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt , Ivanka Trump revealed that her children have a unique nickname for the presidential plane, Air Force One. They call it the "candy plane."

The reason? "Because there’s lots of M&M’s and trays of candy."

The first daughter spoke about her three children's predilection for sweets in response to a question from Earhardt about whether they understand that their grandfather is the American President. “They do understand that, in a limited capacity,” she said.

President Trump's grandchildren have a front-row seat to political life. Back in February, five-year-old Arabella got a tour of the Supreme Court and listened in on a hearing. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to teach her about the judicial system in our country firsthand," Ivanka Trump wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying a photo of the pair.

Arabella and I visited the Supreme Court this morning and attended a hearing. I'm grateful for the opportunity to teach her about the judicial system in our country firsthand. #SCOTUS #SupremeCourt #ImportantLessons #MotherDaughter A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:48am PST

Sharing photos and details about her children hasn't always been the norm for Trump. In her latest book, Women Who Work , she revealed that she had initially resisted making her family life public, but gave in after she understood that photos of them would be available to the world whether she wanted them to be or not:

I didn’t share a single picture of Arabella publicly until after her first birthday, at which point the paparazzi snapped a photo of us at an airport. I didn’t want the first photo of my daughter to be sold to the press, so I posted an image myself on one of my social media accounts; after that, I began posting photos of our family more frequently.

She said that the positive responses she received from working women after sharing the family photos emboldened her "to share all aspects of my life—not just my more polished persona—more frequently."