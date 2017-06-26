Coney Island’s Cyclone Rollercoaster Celebrates 90th Anniversary

The summer is well underway and with school out of session, people are hitting the beach. It’s time to enjoy all of summer’s glory, which for many New Yorkers, includes a nostalgic visit to Coney Island.

And nothing is more quintessentially Coney Island than The Cyclone rollercoaster, which is celebrating its 90th birthday this year. Something about rollercoasters; the thrills and spills, dips and dives, keeps everyone young at heart.

For those unfamiliar with Coney Island or attractions in general, this wooden rollercoaster first opened back on June 26, 1927. This 60 mph, six turns and twelve drops rollercoaster originally cost twenty-five cents per ride compared to the current ten dollars.

The Cyclone has been owned by Astroland Park and most recently by Luna Park who has taken over operations. It was declared a New York City landmark back in 1988 and has remained a staple in Coney Island throughout the years.

The Cyclone is a rich part of New York’s culture, making appearances in several movies, tv shows and even music vidoes. The minor league baseball team the Brooklyn Cyclones is also in reference to the famous rollercoaster. In 1977 Richard Rodriguez made it into the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest marathon coaster ride, consisting of 2,400 round trips, accumulating to 104 hours.

Happy 90th Birthday Cyclone! Here’s a look back on it’s history.