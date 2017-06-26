Photography
Search
breastfeedingAn Australian Senator Made Breastfeeding History. Again
Australia Breastfeeding
CybersecurityApple and Cisco Think Their Customers Should Get Discounted Cyber Security Insurance
SINGAPORE-IT-SECURITY
LeadershipHow to Manage the College-to-Corporate Transition
Fortune 500Apple and Hertz Partner for Self-Driving Car Testing
Hertz Acquires Dollar Thrifty For $1.2 Billion
Rollercoaster Cyclone pictured in 1940.Courtesy of Luna Park
A workman greases up the tracks of the Cyclone roller coaster in Coney Island. New York City, circa March 1936. CSU Archives/Cou
Michael Boodlay is being congratulated by friends and the press after finishing his record-setting 1,000th ride on the Cyclone
merlis 005
New York By The Seashore 1968
Coney Island Cyclone
Astroland Coney Island
CYCLONE ANNIVERSARY
A girl rasies her arms in the air at the first drop on the C
A sunbather listens to the radio as he t
People line the Coney Island beach in front of the Astroland
Coney Island Cyclone 85th Anniversary Celebration
Rollercoaster Cyclone pictured in 1940.
Courtesy of Luna Park
1 of 12
Coney Island

Coney Island’s Cyclone Rollercoaster Celebrates 90th Anniversary

Kristen Hom
3:50 PM ET

The summer is well underway and with school out of session, people are hitting the beach. It’s time to enjoy all of summer’s glory, which for many New Yorkers, includes a nostalgic visit to Coney Island.

And nothing is more quintessentially Coney Island than The Cyclone rollercoaster, which is celebrating its 90th birthday this year. Something about rollercoasters; the thrills and spills, dips and dives, keeps everyone young at heart.

For those unfamiliar with Coney Island or attractions in general, this wooden rollercoaster first opened back on June 26, 1927. This 60 mph, six turns and twelve drops rollercoaster originally cost twenty-five cents per ride compared to the current ten dollars.

The Cyclone has been owned by Astroland Park and most recently by Luna Park who has taken over operations. It was declared a New York City landmark back in 1988 and has remained a staple in Coney Island throughout the years.

The Cyclone is a rich part of New York’s culture, making appearances in several movies, tv shows and even music vidoes. The minor league baseball team the Brooklyn Cyclones is also in reference to the famous rollercoaster. In 1977 Richard Rodriguez made it into the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest marathon coaster ride, consisting of 2,400 round trips, accumulating to 104 hours.

Happy 90th Birthday Cyclone! Here’s a look back on it’s history.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE