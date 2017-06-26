Tech
Search
Business in the CloudSlack’s Quest to Make Work Easier
Fortune 500Amazon Just Slashed the Price on the Echo Home Speaker
Amazon Echo
DisneylandWalt Disney’s Disneyland Investor Pitch Map Fetches $708,000 at Auction
(July 17, 2015) Ð Mickey Mouse and his friends celebrate the 60th anniversary of Disneyland park during a ceremony at Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring Academy Award-winning composer, Richard Sherman and Broadway actress and singer Ashley Brown, in Anaheim, Calif. on Friday, July 17. Celebrating six decades of magic, the Disneyland Resort Diamond Celebration features three new nighttime spectaculars that immerse guests in the worlds of Disney stories like never before with "Paint the Night," the first all-LED parade at the resort; "Disneyland Forever," a reinvention of classic fireworks that adds projections to pyrotechnics to transform the park experience; and a moving new version of "World of Color" that celebrates Walt DisneyÕs dream for Disneyland. (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort)
Fortune 500Western Digital Does Not Want This Chipmaker Involved in Toshiba’s Sale
Images Of Toshiba Corp. Flash Memory Products As Company Plans To Sell Its Memory Chip Unit
Cybersecurity

Coinbase to Pay Back Ethereum Flash Crash Losses

Jeff John Roberts
8:56 AM ET

When a trader sold a large position in the digital currency Ethereum last Wednesday, the sale triggered a so-called "flash crash" on the Coinbase-owned exchange GDAX—causing the price to tumble temporarily from around $320 to just 10 cents. The price quickly recovered, but not before some traders, who had set up automated "sell" orders in the event of a price decline, got walloped.

Coinbase initially responded to the flash crash by saying "tough luck" to these traders, whose Ethereum had been sold off at fire sale prices to meet margin calls and so-called stop-loss orders.

But late Friday, the company reversed its position. The VP of GDAX, Adam White, said in a blog post the exchange would make the flash crash losses:

We will establish a process to credit customer accounts which experienced a margin call or stop loss order executed on the GDAX ETH-USD order book as a direct result of the rapid price movement at 12.30pm PT on June 21, 2017. This process will allow affected customers to restore the value of their ETH-USD account to the equivalent value of their ETH-USD account at the moment prior to the rapid price movement.

White added that it would fund the customer credits with company money, and that it would not unwind the trades of those who had placed "buy" orders during the flash crash. This is terrific news for those who bought Ethereum during this period—it means some fortunate traders snapped up the digital currency—which is trading at $305 as of Monday morning—at a massive discount.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

The move by GDAX appears to be aimed at preserving goodwill among its customers, and reassuring traders that they can place stop loss orders and trade on margin without fears of a future flash crash.

Flash crashes can occur when a large trade causes a price decline that in turn causes a series of automated "sell" orders to kick in, which in turn leads to a cascade of plummeting prices. The most famous flash crash occurred in 2010 when automated trading related to ETFs caused major indexes to tumble, and shares in major companies to briefly trade for pennies. (The exchanges unwound most of those trades).

Many people on social media applauded Coinbase's decision to make good the traders' flash crash losses, though some complained the move amounted to a bailout and set an unhealthy precedent.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE