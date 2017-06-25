SpaceX Readies for Weekend’s Second Launch

Tech
SpaceX is scheduled to launch its Iridium-2 mission this afternoon from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. It comes on the heels of a successful launch from Florida on Friday, potentially making this weekend yet another SpaceX milestone – the fastest the company has ever launched two rockets in succession.

The Iridium-2 launch is scheduled for 1:25 U.S. Pacific time, or 4:25 Eastern time. As usual, it will be streamed via live webcast by SpaceX. In what is also becoming routine for the company, SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket’s first stage intact, this time on the Pacific drone barge “Just Read the Instructions.”

The mission will deploy 10 satellites for the telecom company Iridium, as it builds a telecommmunications network called Iridium NEXT. The deployment of Iridium NEXT was significantly delayed by the launchpad explosion of a SpaceX Falcon 9 in September of last year, which put launches on hold for months.

SpaceX’s recently accelerated schedule is part of an effort to get back on track and, hopefully, ramp up revenue.

