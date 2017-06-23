Hummus Topped With Pine Nuts Recalled Over Listeria Fears

House of Thaller has recalled three brands of hummus topped with pine-nuts due to potential listeria contamination .

House of Thaller recalled selected Fresh Foods Market, Lantana, and Marketside products, which are topped with pine nuts and come in 10-ounce packaging. It comes after ingredient supplier HVF Inc. informed the Knoxville, Tennessee-based company that their roasted pine nuts could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes .

According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website , the products were distributed in Canada on April 20 and nationwide in the U.S. from April 18 to June 13. No illnesses have have been reported from consuming the hummus and the USDA advices customers not to touch or consume the recalled products.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in people who consume food contaminated with it. Around 1,600 people contract the bacterium annually and some 260 die from the infection, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include headache, stuff neck, nausea and abdominal pain.