auto recalls

Ford Recalls 15,600 Cars Over Fire Risk

Reuters
5:58 AM ET

Ford Motor is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a potential fire risk, it said on Friday.

The models were built between 2004 and 2012 in India, Ford said in a statement.

"A power steering fluid leak could result in fumes being emitted from the engine compartment," it said.

"It may also be possible for power steering fluid to come into contact with the vehicle's exhaust system components, creating the potential for smoke and, in extreme cases, fire."

Earlier this year in South Africa, Ford (f) recalled 4,500 Kuga SUVs following dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire.

