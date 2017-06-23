Five Breaking News Haikus

On Point

An update on the tech diversity pledge signed by nearly 80 companies last year

A year ago this week, 33 tech companies including Airbnb, Box, GitHub, Intel , Lyft, Medium, and Pinterest signed a pledge with the Obama White House saying they would make sure their workforces better reflected the demographic makeup of the country. Part of that pledge included an annual promise to publish their diversity data. Only seven of the original posted any data at all. A year later, some 80 companies have signed the pledge, but only 16 make full or partial numbers available to the public. Click through for the whole scoop.

Fortune

A now viral video of a black woman being pulled over by a police officer breaks hearts for a different reason

I won’t bury the lede: She survives the encounter. But two weeks ago, when motorist Ayanna Reid Cruver was pulled over by a police officer for no apparent reason, she ultimately dissolved into tears of abject terror. The officer explained that she was driving slowly—like people often do when they are tired or drunk—and he wanted to make sure that she was okay. “And as he said that,” she said in a video posted to Facebook, “I just broke down crying.” While the officer begged her not to cry, and even hugged her, the video, which has over 3 million views, struck a lot of people’s last nerve. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Leonard Pitts, Jr. of the Miami Herald was one of them. He says the video should be required viewing for every cop, chief, prosecutor, and judge. “It offers stark testimony of the damage done to policing when accountability is not required.”

Miami Herald

Some more advice for Uber’s next CEO

Ray Zinn, an author and former CEO of Micrel, has some solid advice for whoever takes the keys to the C-Suite at Uber: Learn some respect. Sustainable businesses are built on a foundation of humane values, and a fundamental understanding that relationships are based on reputation. The alleged disregard for law and ethics are what happens when a leader values growth over humanity. “The new CEO may bring a new 'style,' but they had better also bring a briefcase filled with respect for humans, and a plan for making everyone in Uber believe that people are more important than blind ambition,” he says. Noted.

Fortune

Bill Cosby is planning to offer advice to men on how to avoid being accused of sexual assault

Cosby, who has been accused of sexually assaulting some 58 women , is planning a series of free town halls this summer aimed to help others, particularly athletes and married men, avoid being accused of sexual assault. The announcement came just days after his trial on sexual assault charges ended in a hung jury. He is still facing numerous civil suits from a variety of women accusing him of sexual assault. He does not appear to be a person who understands how to avoid being accused of sexual assault. Bold prediction: This will not end well.

New York Times

Blavity’s co-founder Morgan DeBaun is building a digital empire

DeBaun’s idea for the site, a platform for black millennial expression, came from the lunchtime conversations she had with her black friends and fellow students while attending Washington University in St. Louis. As more and more people joined the conversation, she was inspired by the notion of “black gravity”—or people drawn toward a platform of lively debate about the world. (See? Sometimes when black kids sit at the same lunch table, they launch digital businesses.) DeBaun, one of Essence’s " Future 15" black millennial disrupters, gets down to business in this short piece. “I wanted to create a space that was a reflection of that energy, and it also enabled these creators to have a bigger platform and reach more people,” she says. Blavity’s focus has been on sub-cultures and local happenings, not mainstream celebrity or culture. And 40% of the site is user generated.

Essence