Tech
Search
Animal WelfareWhy Animal Cruelty Is Bad Business
BlackBerryBlackBerry Misses First-Quarter Forecasts, Shares Slide as Services Sales Fall
The new BlackBerry Key One is displayed before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Fortune 500Google Will Stop Scanning Emails for Advertising Purposes
Google Offices in Berlin
BlackBerryWhy Blackberry Shares Just Dropped 11%
BlackBerry Smartphones And U.K. Headquarters As 4.7 Billion Buyout Looms
New York Cityscapes And City Views
NEW YORK - APRIL 16: The Apple Store in New York, New York on April 16, 2016. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Raymond Boyd Getty Images
Apple

The Newest Apple Store Looks Like a Giant MacBook

Lisa Marie Segarra
3:35 PM ET

The Apple store in downtown Chicago is coming together and its roof is getting much more distinctive.

The new store will have a roof modeled after the Macbook laptops. For the most part, that's meant just a rectangular, silver roof with rounded edges, but Thursday the roof added another detail.

The Apple logo was placed in the middle of the roof, giving it a more recognizable look.

According to DNAInfo, the logo was only on the roof for about an hour. However, the addition was planned and may make a return for the final design, the Chicago Tribune reported in March.

Photos of the roof with the logo in the middle were posted on social media before it was taken off.

So apparently the new #applestorechicago looks like a giant #laptop. #underconstruction #viewfrommyoffice @choreographics

A post shared by KAOS Since Always (@kaos_since_always) on

Apple has not said when the $27 million store will open, the Chicago Tribune reported. The 20,000-square-foot store will have transparent walls and will be located near the Chicago River

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE