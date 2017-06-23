The Apple store in downtown Chicago is coming together and its roof is getting much more distinctive.
The new store will have a roof modeled after the Macbook laptops. For the most part, that's meant just a rectangular, silver roof with rounded edges, but Thursday the roof added another detail.
The Apple logo was placed in the middle of the roof, giving it a more recognizable look.
According to DNAInfo, the logo was only on the roof for about an hour. However, the addition was planned and may make a return for the final design, the Chicago Tribune reported in March.
Photos of the roof with the logo in the middle were posted on social media before it was taken off.
Apple has not said when the $27 million store will open, the Chicago Tribune reported. The 20,000-square-foot store will have transparent walls and will be located near the Chicago River