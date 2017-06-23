NEW YORK - APRIL 16: The Apple Store in New York, New York on April 16, 2016. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - APRIL 16: The Apple Store in New York, New York on April 16, 2016. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Raymond Boyd Getty Images

The Apple store in downtown Chicago is coming together and its roof is getting much more distinctive.

The new store will have a roof modeled after the Macbook laptops . For the most part, that's meant just a rectangular, silver roof with rounded edges, but Thursday the roof added another detail.

The Apple logo was placed in the middle of the roof, giving it a more recognizable look.

According to DNAInfo , the logo was only on the roof for about an hour. However, the addition was planned and may make a return for the final design, the Chicago Tribune reported in March.

Photos of the roof with the logo in the middle were posted on social media before it was taken off.

So apparently the new #applestorechicago looks like a giant #laptop. #underconstruction #viewfrommyoffice @choreographics A post shared by KAOS Since Always (@kaos_since_always) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Apple has not said when the $27 million store will open, the Chicago Tribune reported. The 20,000-square-foot store will have transparent walls and will be located near the Chicago River