International
Search
WMPWThe World’s Most Powerful Women: June 23
South KoreaThe Friend of South Korea’s Disgraced Former President Gets Three Years Behind Bars
Choi Soon-Sil Appears at Court Trial
CubaCuba Says Regional Marijuana Liberalization is Fueling Drug Trafficking
COLOMBIA-MARIJUANA
Air TravelSurf Air’s Subscription-Based Business Takes Off in Europe
Inside The Australian International Aerospace and Defence Exposition
Russian President Vladimir Putin Receives Brazilian President Michel Temer At The Kremlin
Brazilaian President Michel Temer during his meeting at the Grand Kremlin Palace on June 21, 2017 in Moscow, Russia. Mikhail Svetlov—Getty Images
Brazil

Bribery Probe Into Brazilian President Michel Temer Has Been Sent to the Top Prosecutor

Reuters
2:32 AM ET

A justice at Brazil's Federal Supreme Court has delivered to the country's top prosecutor the bulk of an investigation into allegations that President Michel Temer took bribes in exchange for political favors doled out to meatpacker JBS (jbsay).

The office of Justice Edson Fachin said it sent a copy of the probe to Prosecutor-General Rodrigo Janot on Thursday, who will have five days to lodge formal charges against Temer . Under Brazilian law, the probe has to be overseen by Fachin, who approved the graft probe into Temer in May.

The allegations are based on plea-bargain testimony from members of the family that controls JBS, who said they paid Temer at least $4.6 million in bribes since at least 2010 to help win lucrative government contracts, resolve massive tax disputes with the government and help obtain free loans from state development bank BNDES.

For more about Brazil, watch Fortune's video:

The five-day deadline stems from the potential expiration of the preventive detention of a former Temer aide who was accused of receiving bribes on behalf of the president.

Temer has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Efforts to contact Temer 's lawyer for comments were unsuccessful.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE