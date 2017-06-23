Tech
Search
american jobsBoeing Factory Where President Trump Cheered Jobs Just Announced Layoffs
trump-boeing-plant-lay-off
Fortune 500Facebook Has a New Program in the U.K. to Combat Extremists
Social Media Apps And Computer Keyboards
CEO DailyCEO Daily: Friday, 23rd June
Food RecallsHummus Topped With Pine Nuts Recalled Over Listeria Fears
Close Up Of Hummus On Plate
Fortune 500

Axel Springer Wants Facebook and Google to Help News Orgs Make Money

Reuters
7:50 AM ET

The chief executive of German publisher Axel Springer is confident that Internet companies like Facebook, Snapchat, and Google will help news providers make more money from their content.

The publisher of Europe's top-selling daily Bild on Wednesday reported a slowdown in its core profit growth as a continued decline in print circulation weighed.

News is increasingly being consumed digitally and especially via social media and the company along with much of the industry is shifting from newspapers and magazines to digital products.

"They have to provide a decent business model to attract content onto their platforms," CEO Mathias Doepfner told a tech conference on Thursday in Berlin. "They have the fake news problem."

Facebook has come under intense pressure to tackle the spread of false stories, which came to prominence during the U.S. presidential election last year when many inaccurate posts were widely shared on it and other social media services.

Doepfner said the likes of Google and Facebook were increasingly open to thinking about ways to help media companies make money on their platforms.

"These relations are getting better. They need a lot of content," he said.

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that News Corp., publisher of The Wall Street Journal and the Times of London, is holding "very advanced" discussions with Facebook about subscriptions to its content online.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE