The One Activity Americans Enjoy Doing Most on Vacation

Forget planning an epic adventure zip lining in the jungle, snorkeling through a stunning reef, or skiing down a black diamond at a world-class ski resort while taking a few days off from work. According to a new survey by the Associated Press , what people really want to do while on vacation is: absolutely nothing.

Three-fourths of respondents said resting and relaxing is very or extremely important to them when they go on vacation.

However, they also said that they want to be doing nothing somewhere other than their own homes.

“Most Americans say staying home and doing nothing isn't ideal,” the AP reported. “Instead, they want a change of scenery. Of those who plan a summer vacation, 92 percent are going away and only 8 percent are making it a staycation. More than half of those polled said relaxing at home doesn't count as a real vacation.”

Of those who do enjoy taking part in an activity while on vacation, sightseeing reigns supreme. As the survey found, sightseeing ranked important by 55% of those surveyed, while 51% said they feel experiencing local culture and cuisine is important and 45% said spending time in nature mattered to them.

And if there’s one thing we can all agree on it’s traveling with friends and family. Overall, 68% of respondents told the Associated Press that they like to travel with a spouse or significant other and 49% said they plan to travel with other relatives or friends. A mere 14% of vacationers say they plan to travel alone. If you’re looking to sit back, relax and do absolutely nothing this summer check out our list of the most relaxing resorts in the United States here .

