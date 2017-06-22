On Point

The return of DuVernay’s Queen Sugar delights audiences and critics alike

The series, about three siblings suddenly responsible for their family’s farm, is resplendent, with the kind of rich cinematography and dramatic flourishes usually reserved for top shelf cinema. Each episode is directed by a woman, many of color. That it is also the complex story of black family legacy in America – and presented by two daring black artists, executive producers Oprah and Ava DuVernay – is part of the power of the series. “The very existence of ‘ Queen Sugar ’ is an act of black daring,” argues critic Melanie McFarland. Even if you’ve not watched the series, which I highly recommend, there’s more context than spoilers in this review, so do click through. But the second season promises to bring some key themes to an even higher place, so get on season one if you can. Also in a higher place are the ratings. In a rare sophomore year achievement, the second season debut rated higher than its original premiere last year. The base turned up and out.

Salon

The life of Philando Castile, in inventory

By now you must have seen the newly released dash-cam video of the shooting death of Castile, and raceAhead has already shared the shocking analysis of the driving-while-black harassment Castile experienced during his short life. But this simple story, an inventory of the items Castile and his partner had in his car when they were pulled over, hits home in a way that’s hard to describe. A life interrupted laid out in crime scene evidence photos and inventory. Among the items: Groceries for the evening’s dinner, three spare uniforms for his job, a child’s worksheet called “Write and Find the Number 12,” loose change, a receipt for an Icee, and the capper, at least for me, red lens repair tape for fixing a broken tail light. Rest in power.

MPR

What happened to Black Lives Matter?

Buzzfeed’s Darren Sands attempts to answer a question which at first glance, seems unanswerable. After a meteoric rise to fame – and despite one of the most divisive presidents in modern history – the movement seems to have stalled. After a meeting in late November failed to yield a unified consensus on next steps, Sands says, the core mission continues in an array of groups, some formally allied, and some not, operating locally and mostly online. Some say the passion, talent and urgent need are keeping things moving. “But we can’t pretend that we’re not plagued by some of the issues and concerns that have taken down the movements in the past. We’re not immune to it,” says one BLM organizer based in Florida. But there is this: “In interviews with 36 people inside and allied with the movement — both the optimists and the disillusioned — activists largely agreed that the identity of the movement, its existential purpose and aim, remains unresolved,” says Sands.

Buzzfeed

Kenya considers a ban on donated clothing

While the loving impulse to donate often yields jarring contradictions – there’s nothing like seeing a community elder at a meeting wearing a previously loved Justin Bieber t-shirt – there are other reasons why emerging economies are not so keen on donated clothes. Here’s one: the secondary market for buying and selling the 100,000 tons of donated clothes that Kenya takes in every year is undermining their once booming garment industry. Yet a change to the system would put millions of Kenyans at risk. Besides being a source of meaningful income, these often colorful cast-offs are the only clothes many can typically afford. “Here in Kenya, we can’t afford to wear clothes and leave them as secondhand like [Americans] do,” says one woman who also sells used baby clothes from a stall.

ThinkProgress

What’s next for Uber?

Few journalists have taken on the toxic culture at the ride sharing company, fewer still have paid the price. Sarah Lacy offers a quick review of her own troubles with the company – targeted for her early critiques - and then quickly moves to what’s next for the future CEO. She offers several pieces of advice - she starts by suggesting that they acknowledge the company is not worth anywhere near $70 billion, and then gets real. Real boring. The next CEO shouldn’t be a maverick, a bro or a “Marissa” [Mayer], they should be dull. A boring operations wizard. “Uber does not need a product visionary… It needs an operational, logistical genius.”

Pando