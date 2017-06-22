Brainstorm Health Daily: June 22, 2017

Greetings, Daily readers. Sy at your service.

Some big news today: The Senate has finally unveiled its health care legislation after several weeks of intrigue, closed-door meetings, and rampant speculation. It's a huge piece of lawmaking, so there will be much to parse in the coming days. But here's what we know about it so far.

"[T]he bill would... repeal most of the taxes that pay for the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, give states wider latitude to opt out of its regulations and eliminate federal funding for Planned Parenthood, a healthcare provider that offers abortion services," according to the Washington Post. That's on top of heavy cuts to Medicaid.

However, the legislation also differs from the House-passed American Health Care Act (AHCA) in several key ways. For instance, it links individual insurance subsidies to income rather than just age, an issue that several moderate GOP Senators cited as a major concern. Will it be enough to scrap up 50 votes? Only time will tell.

