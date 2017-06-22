Tech
Search
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Using Trump Hotel to Hold Trump Re-Election Fundraiser
Trump Fundraiser
CybersecurityHacked: How Business Is Fighting Back Against the Explosion in Cybercrime
CybersecurityMeet 5 of the World’s Most Dangerous Hacker Groups
Cropped Hand Of Computer Hacker Typing On Keyboard
CybersecurityHere Are 10 of the Biggest Corporate Hacks in History
Chip design

Battle With Apple Pushes Imagination Technologies to Put Itself on Auction Block

Reuters
5:36 AM ET

Imagination Technologies, the British company that has lost 70% of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple, said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.

The company said in April that Apple had notified it of its decision to develop its own graphics chips and would no longer use Imagination's processing designs in 15 months to two years time.

Apple (aapl) accounts for about half of the British firm's revenue.

"Imagination Technologies announces that over the last few weeks it has received interest from a number of parties for a potential acquisition of the whole group," it said.

"The board of Imagination has therefore decided to initiate a formal sale process for the group and is engaged in preliminary discussions with potential bidders."

Apple has used Imagination's technology in its products from the time of the iPod and the firm receives royalties from every Apple device sold containing its designs, including iPhones and iPads.

Imagination (ignmf) said in April it doubted Apple could go it alone without violating its patents, and in May the group said it had started a "dispute resolution procedure" with the American tech giant. Analysts have predicted there will be lawsuits ahead.

The news sent Imagination's share price down 70% on the day and it has barely recovered since. It has also sent shudders through other Apple suppliers.

In response, Imagination said it planned to sell two businesses, its embedded MIPS processor technology and mobile connectivity division Ensigma. It said on Thursday that indicative proposals had been received for both businesses.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE