Spotify and Facebook Make It Easier to Create Group Playlists

Spotify is letting users share songs with friends without having to actually open its app.

The music streaming company debuted a new feature on Wednesday that lets people create and share their song playlists with others through Facebook’s ( fb ) Messenger service.

The new feature builds on an existing integration between Facebook’s Messenger service and Spotify that the social network announced in April during its annual developer conference. As part of that partnership, Facebook Messenger users could stream and share their favorite songs—but not their playlists—without having to open the Spotify app.

Now, they can create playlists—essentially a collection of songs—on Messenger that others can add songs to as well during chat sessions.

In April, Facebook said that Apple ( aapl ) said that its own streaming music service and rival to Spotify would also integrate with Messenger, but it did not say when.