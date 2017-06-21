Tech
Fortune Brainstorm Tech Quiz: Who Said It

Andrew Nusca
2:30 PM ET

There’s an awfully good reason that the world’s top executives, entrepreneurs, and financiers gather in Aspen in July—and it’s not just the gorgeous weather. At our annual Fortune Brainstorm Tech, ideas sprout like wildflowers in a meadow. Ahead of this year’s summit—which is July 17 to 19 and by invitation only, though you can watch most sessions at Fortune.com—here’s a look at some of the luminaries who have graced the Brainstorm stage over the years.

Can you match the savants with what they said? Take your best guess, then click on the images to reveal the answer.

A version of this article appears in the June 15, 2017 issue of Fortune with the headline "Storm Chasers."

