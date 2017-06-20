Term Sheet — Tuesday, June 20

“I GOT A FEELING I’M OFF SCRIPT”

NEW MONEY + NEW PRODUCT: Managed by Q, a New York City-based on-demand office services startup, has launched a marketplace for its office management products, offering self-service cleaning, plumbing, electrical repair, IT, security, and administrative services.

The three-year-old startup began as an “Uber for janitors” service and has largely flown under the radar. But it is beginning to attract more attention as it expands its services to become a management hub for offices. That expansion coincides with increasing interest from venture investors in real estate and technology related to physical spaces.

Managed by Q now has 2,000 clients in five cities (New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Oakland), counts 1,000 service professionals as its employees. (To avoid the contract worker problems faced by Uber and other on-demand companies, Managed by Q has classified its workers as employees from the beginning.)

The marketplace is Managed by Q’s next step to scaling beyond that. It allows customers to find, schedule, book, manage and pay for office services via monthly subscriptions to recurring services, or via on-demand services like repair work, without needing an account manager.

That includes technology providing instant quotes on the most frequently requested services on the platform. The company plans to use that data to make automatic recommendations for services based on factors like square footage, number of employees, budget restrictions, and past orders.

In addition, Managed by Q added $3.3 million in funding from an undisclosed investor to its Series C round. That round, announced in December, now has commitments of $33.5 million. The company has raised $72.4 million in total funding from investors including RRE Ventures and GV.

BIG MONEY: NEA has raised the largest ever venture fund with $3.3 billion in capital commitments. Some context: This vehicle, the firm’s 16th , had a target of $3 billion. The firm’s last fund, a 2015 vintage, had $2.85 billion in commitments plus a $350 million follow-on fund that is not fully deployed. Notable deals from the last fund include Desktop Metal and Opendoor. The firm has a piece of two companies that have filed to go public: Enterprise software startup Tintri and biotech startup Mersana Therapeutics.

WHIRLWIND COURTSHIP: It’s hard to avoid falling into romantic metaphors when describing corporate mergers, but Whole Foods CEO John Mackey hit a new level of overextension in comments to Whole Foods employees on Friday:

How did we meet? It was actually mutual friends set us up on a blind date. … And— it— we just fell in love. It was truly love at first sight.

I’m very serious. … We talked for 2 1/2 hours. I think we coulda talked for 10 hours. … So— it’s been a whirlwind courtship. Because— little over six weeks after we met on this blind date, we’re officially engaged, as of today. But like an old traditional marriage, where there are all kinds of rules and chaperones, we can’t consummate the marriage, until we’re actually officially hooked up. This is not— this is not a Tinder relationship. I got a feeling I’m off script.

WHERE THE METAPHOR BREAKS DOWN: Anti-trust concerns. Today the New York Times argues that Amazon is a new kind of conglomerate , noting that it’s not in danger of anti-trust regulation because it isn’t exploiting its dominance by raising prices:

Amazon has thus far been left alone by regulators because it has helped reduce prices of most products. It is not a natural monopoly. “Can prices ever be ‘too low’?” the Federal Trade Commission asks on its website. “The short answer is yes, but not very often.”

But Ro Kanna, a Congressman representing parts of Silicon Valley, has expressed concerns about the deal and believes antitrust regulation should be “reoriented” to focus on jobs, wages, innovation and small businesses, according to The Atlantic :

If the only metric is “Is this gonna lower prices?”—if that’s the only criteria, that’s debatable. But we also need to consider the impact on local communities and the impact on innovation.

If you look across the economy, if you have multiple players in an industry, you have more customization, more innovation, greater choice for consumers. The more you have consolidation, the less likely you are to invest in innovation. It becomes all about driving down cost and mass production. And that’s not good for innovation in an industry.

I imagine drone-delivering, robot-warehousing, Alexa-ing, aquatic fulfillment center patent-ing, Transparent -producing Amazon would take issue with the argument that it’s not investing in innovation. But the company’s willingness to spend (and lose) limitless sums money to drive competitors out of business raises a question regulators might soon have to answer: At what point does being too competitive make you anti -competitive?

MORE DATING: Romantic metaphors work for fundraising too, apparently. Here’s a (paywalled) story in Private Equity News about fundraising and due diligence that starts with one:

Anybody frustrated by a commitment-phobic partner should consider dating a private-equity investor—a group of people willing to make a decade-long commitment without a lot of dithering and second-guessing.

Readers, the fun never ends around here.