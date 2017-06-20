Retail
Mattel

Mattel Just Launched a New Line of Ken Dolls and One of Them Has a Dad Bod

Mahita Gajanan
9:16 AM ET

A year after Mattel gave Barbie different body types, the company has introduced a new line of Ken dolls that come in different skin tones, with new hairstyles and bodies — including a man bun and a dad bod.

The new Ken dolls include 15 dolls ranging over three body types, seven skin tones, eight hair colors, nine hairstyles and upgraded clothing, according to Mattel.

"By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation," Barbie senior vice president and general manager Lisa McKnight said in a statement. "Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie's world."

Prior to the new iteration of Ken dolls, Barbie's plastic beau typically sported blonde hair, blue eyes and a chiseled figure. Revamped Ken comes, in one case, with a man bun, while another sports a dad bod.

Mattel also announced that it was introducing 25 additional "diverse Barbie dolls."

