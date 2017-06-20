New Apple Music Subscription Will Save Users Cash

Tech
Don Reisinger
10:22 AM ET

Apple has made it a bit cheaper to become an Apple Music subscriber. That is, if you know where to look.

The iPhone maker is selling an annual subscription to Apple Music for $99, a $21 savings off the company's monthly membership plan of $9.99 per month. The feature, which was earlier reported on by TechCrunch, is a bit hard to find.

According to TechCrunch, Apple (aapl) doesn't offer the annual subscription to new subscribers. Instead, users will first need to sign up for the monthly option. Once that's complete, both new and existing subscribers will be able to sign up for the annual plan.

To access the annual option, users will first need to open the Music app on their iPhones and click on the "For You" tab. They then need to click on their account in the top-right of the screen and choose "View Apple ID." In that pane, users can choose "Subscriptions" and then select their Apple Music subscription. Buried in there, Apple offers the option to convert the plan to an annual subscription.

It's worth noting, however, that Apple is only offering the annual plan on individual subscriptions. Those who have a family membership, allowing up to six users to access Apple Music at the same time, will still need to pay $14.99 per month for that service.

Apple didn't formally announce the change, so it's unclear when the annual subscription was made available. The company did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the change.

