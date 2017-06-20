If you have an Apple eBook credit coming from Amazon's online book store, you have four days to cash in.

A year ago, when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal of a class action suit, Apple ( aapl ) was ordered to offer $400 million in refunds to people who bought specified e-books between April 1, 2010 and May 21, 2012.

The aggregate refund of $400 million was issued via credits to people who bought books via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Apple's iTunes.

The deadline to cash in on the credit from Amazon is June 24, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Book buyers should have been notified about their credits via email. To check on whether are due some money, log into your Amazon ( amzn ) account and check this page to see if they have credit coming.

If you care about the nitty-gritty, attorneys general from 33 states plus other plaintiffs claimed Apple and five publishers—Hachette, HarperCollins, MacMillan, Penguin, and Simon & Schuster—conspired to fix and inflate the retail prices of e-books, according to a website outlining the lawsuit and settlement,