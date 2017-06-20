Tech
Search
BroadsheetThe Broadsheet: June 20th
aviationIt’s So Hot in Arizona That Dozens of Flights Have Been Cancelled
General Views Of Airports As Consumers Spend More On Travel And Tourism
Tech iposGenealogy Website Ancestry.com Files for Confidential IPO
Young Family Browsing Internet With Laptop
SamsungSamsung Will Unveil the Galaxy Note 8 This Summer
Samsung Continues To Grapple With Note 7 Crisis
Fortune 500

Apple eBook Buyers Have 4 Days to Cash in on Amazon eBook Credit

Barb Darrow
8:05 AM ET

If you have an Apple eBook credit coming from Amazon's online book store, you have four days to cash in.

A year ago, when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal of a class action suit, Apple (aapl) was ordered to offer $400 million in refunds to people who bought specified e-books between April 1, 2010 and May 21, 2012.

Related: Apple Presses Supreme Court Over eBook Suit

The aggregate refund of $400 million was issued via credits to people who bought books via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Apple's iTunes.
The deadline to cash in on the credit from Amazon is June 24, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Related: Apple’s $400M E-Book Payout: How Much You’ll Get and When

Book buyers should have been notified about their credits via email. To check on whether are due some money, log into your Amazon (amzn) account and check this page to see if they have credit coming.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

If you care about the nitty-gritty, attorneys general from 33 states plus other plaintiffs claimed Apple and five publishers—Hachette, HarperCollins, MacMillan, Penguin, and Simon & Schuster—conspired to fix and inflate the retail prices of e-books, according to a website outlining the lawsuit and settlement,

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE