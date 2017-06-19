Twitter is using star power in its latest ad campaign to show off the different kinds of content posted on its service and ways to interact with it.

Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper leads the celebrities starring in Twitter's new campaign, which debuted on Monday at the annual Cannes Lions ad festival in France. The first ad, which will air on TV tonight during ABC's Bachelorette reality show, features Chance the Rapper asking his 4.3 million Twitter followers for song requests before he takes the stage for a concert. The ad then shows several fans tweeting their favorite songs from the rapper's catalog, while others argue about their choices and another calls the rapper "overhyped."

Legendary rock musician David Crosby (The Byrds; Crosby, Stills & Nash) even shows up in the ad with a nod to his well-known online musings and grumblings about modern music.

Watch the new ad here:

Twitter is pushing the new campaign with the tagline #SeeEverySide as it tries to win new users by highlighting its service as a place where people from a myriad backgrounds share opinions. In a blog post unveiling the new ad, the company noted that the campaign's theme came as the result of responses from Twitter users who were asked what they love most about the service. "What they said was powerful: Twitter lets me see what’s happening from every point of view, all perspectives, every side," Twitter's chief marketing officer, Leslie Berland, wrote in the blog post.

In addition to the Chance the Rapper spot, Twitter also revealed other new ads (one of which stars former U.S. soccer star Abby Wambach) emphasizing how people use the site to follow sports and the news. The company said the rest of the ads will roll out over the next few weeks.

Twitter has struggled to report consistent user growth in recent years, which could explain why the company feels the need to launch a major ad campaign that essentially highlights how and why people use the service. Two years ago, Twitter took out high-profile TV ads that ran on Fox during the World Series to highlight the site's "Moments" feature that Twitter later moved away from following a major rollout.