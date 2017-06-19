Term Sheet — Monday, June 19

A DECLARATION OF WAR

Good morning. I’m back and still digesting Friday’s Amazon-Whole Foods news. (Nothing like a bombshell deal announcement on a summer Friday when I happen to be out of the office! Thanks again to Anne for filling in for me.) Here is a roundup of the best analysis I’ve seen:

On Instacart’s future: The delivery startup had a strong response to the news (emphasis mine):

“From the beginning, we’ve been committed to helping grocers compete online. That’s more important than ever given Amazon just declared war on every supermarket and corner store in America . We already work with over 160 retailers across the country and look forward to partnering with many more.”

TechCrunch notes that Whole Foods represents less than 10% of Instacart’s revenue. Whole Foods’ stake in the startup is below 1%.

Bold Bezos: “Only 1 company on earth can buy grocery chain, be rumored to buy enterprise software company & in both cases be lauded for strategic vision.” – LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner .

“For Bezos, wounded assets in important or growing business categories aren’t challenges to be avoided. They are puzzles to be solved.” – Bloomberg

“What distinguishes Amazon [from Google, Apple and Facebook] is that it’s the company most willing to work on mundane, everyday problems. … While Google and Facebook have yet to drive significant revenue outside their core businesses, and Apple is only just beginning to, Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos has managed to create business after business that is profitable, or at least not a drag on the bottom line.” - WSJ

Bezos & Whole Foods CEO John Mackey: “The two men—who only got to know each other a few weeks ago, people familiar with the matter say—are iconoclasts whose outsize personalities shaped their companies. They pioneered new strategies in their industries—Mr. Bezos by shifting retail online, Mr. Mackey by popularizing health food—and they are intensely competitive, say people who have worked with them.” - WSJ

Mackey & Panera co-CEO Ron Shaich: Recall that Shaich joined Whole Foods’ board as part of activist investor Jana Partners’ shake-up. Fortune’s Beth Kowitt notes that Shaich’s experience selling Panera to JAB Investors might have created a roadmap for Mackey to sell:

“Shaich and Mackey here are one and the same—two company founders inextricably linked to their brands, who were not ready to give up control. Shaich told Fortune at the time, "I spend about 20% of my time explaining what I do and what I'm about to do," he said. "I think being private, for Panera, doesn't give us anything other than it frees us up." … Mackey was clearly taking notes.”

Not a done deal? Neuberger Berman portfolio manager (and 2.7% Whole Foods shareholder) Charles Kantor sees Amazon’s offer as a starting point. He tells WSJ : “It’s not a big check. I would be very surprised if this is the final chapter of Whole Foods.” He adds: “Those that have deeper pockets may feel they have to respond for a strategic asset of this ilk.” Cerberus Capital Management, which owns Albertsons, was a rumored bidder in the past…

What it means: "Implications ripple far beyond the food segment, where dominant players like Wal-Mart, Kroger, Costco and Target now have to look over their shoulders at the Amazon train coming down the tracks, but also the potential for multi-channel, which Amazon up until now has largely eschewed," according to Moody's retail analyst Charlie O'Shea .

Why? “To the outside it may seem that Amazon is buying a retailer. The truth, though, is that Amazon is buying a customer — the first-and-best customer that will instantly bring its grocery efforts to scale.” -- Stratechery

Jobs? Amazon expects to reduce headcount and change inventory to lower prices and make Whole Foods competitive with Wal-Mart and other big-box retailers, Bloomberg reports . That includes using its nascent no-check-out tech. (Amazon denied plans for job cuts.)

***

UNICORN WATCH: Reddit is raising funds at a $1.7 billion valuation, Bloomberg reports . The company’s last round of funding, in 2014, including a motley crew of bold-faced names: Josh Kushner, Peter Thiel, Marc Andreessen, Jared Leto and Snoop Dogg.

DONE DEAL: That Temasek investment in ClassPass that we first reported on in May has closed. The company raised $30 million from Temasek, along with Acequia Capital, CRV, General Catalyst, GV, M13 and Thrive.

ILLINOIS VS. PE: The carried interest debate is going local. Daniel Bliss, an Illinois Senator who is running for governor, has introduced a bill that would tax investment gains and close the carried interest loophole. Crain’s Chicago reports :

While business investors would normally trust Gov. Bruce Rauner, a former private-equity executive, to veto the legislation, the industry's trade group fears the unpopular Republican may cave in an election cycle that pits him against Biss and a pack of other Democratic contenders.

Illinois investors that supported Bliss see his bill as a slap in the face. Others that support closing the loophole, including J.B Pritzker, fear state laws will cause investors to flee the state and would prefer that states wait for national legislation.

Illinois is not the only state taking matters into its own hands. Earlier this year New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Rhode Island and Connecticut created a regional effort to close the loophole.