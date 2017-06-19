Health
Search
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
LeadershipWhat College Grads Can Learn From Putting Their Phones Down
AmazonHere’s How Soon Amazon Could Make Jeff Bezos the World’s Richest Man
Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos Introduces The Blue Origin New Shepard System
Fortune 500Tesla Close to Agreement on Opening Its First Factory in China
DOUNIAMAG-UAE-GULF-AUTOMOBILE-TESLA-TECHNOLOGY-TRANSPORT
Most Powerful Women80% of This Public Company’s Directors Are Women
Attorney general Loretta Lynch said the department will issue a new plan next week.
Hundreds of thousands of Americans have died from overdoses in the last decade. Photograph by Roberto Machado Noa—LightRocket via Getty Images
public health

The Opioid Epidemic Is a Middle Class Problem, Too

Sy Mukherjee
6:47 PM ET

Much of the conversation surrounding the opioid epidemic has, understandably, centered on poorer Americans, many of whom are insured under the Medicaid state-federal safety net program for low-income people. But a new analysis of more than 200 million private insurance claims finds that the crisis is also taking a massive toll on those with private insurance and employer-sponsored health coverage—typically members of the American middle class.

The report was drawn up by Amino, a company which compiles public health and medical pricing data in an effort to reveal more about about larger health trends while directing consumers to potentially cheaper care options. (I've covered Amino's medical pricing tool and some of its earlier population health reports.)

Click here to subscribe to Brainstorm Health Daily, our brand new newsletter about health innovations.

The results were striking. "1.4 million privately insured patients were diagnosed with opioid use disorder in 2016—6 times more than in 2012," according to the company, which dredged through 205 million insurance claims.

That volume of data also helped Amino identify location-specific trends, including areas with a disproportionate number of opioid use disorder diagnoses and prescriptions for addiction-fighting treatments like buprenorphine.

Amino 

For instance, Kentucky contains "9 of the top 10 counties nationwide for doctors treating a high volume of patients for opioid use disorder," according to the report. Areas known to be hit especially hard by the crisis, including Florida, New Mexico, and Appalachia, also saw high rates of treatment for the disease.

Amino's research also homed in on the kinds of patients who receive addiction treatment. To be clear, this research doesn't necessarily signal cause-and-effect, just a correlation. But mental health issues, back pain, and hepatitis C patients all appear more likely to be dealing with opioid painkiller addiction.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE