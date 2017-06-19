Fortune Insiders
Search
public healthThe Opioid Epidemic Is a Middle Class Problem, Too
Attorney general Loretta Lynch said the department will issue a new plan next week.
AmazonHere’s How Soon Amazon Could Make Jeff Bezos the World’s Richest Man
Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos Introduces The Blue Origin New Shepard System
Fortune 500Tesla Close to Agreement on Opening Its First Factory in China
DOUNIAMAG-UAE-GULF-AUTOMOBILE-TESLA-TECHNOLOGY-TRANSPORT
Most Powerful Women80% of This Public Company’s Directors Are Women
Man using his smartphone
Man using his smartphone PeopleImages/Getty Images
Commentary
Leadership

What College Grads Can Learn From Putting Their Phones Down

Janet Foutty
7:00 PM ET

The Leadership Insiders network is an online community where the most thoughtful and influential people in business contribute answers to timely questions about careers and leadership. Today’s answer to the question, “What advice do you have for college graduates entering the workforce?” is written by Janet Foutty, chairman and CEO of Deloitte Consulting.

I love graduations. I’ve walked in several, watched from the sidelines for many more, and recently gave a commencement address at my alma mater. I admit that my favorite part is when a speaker shares real-world advice—actual guidance for those entering the workforce. Here are a few of my treasured morsels of advice that I like to share:

Put the phone down

I have to remind myself (and my kids) that we don’t need to document every moment with a status update, photo, or tweet. Life is so much more interesting and fulfilling for those who pay attention to what’s going on around them. Be aware of how you are interacting with people, especially your family, friends, clients, and colleagues. Demonstrate that your attention and focus is squarely on them in a conversation. This creates an environment of respect and clearly demonstrates that you are interested in what they have to say.

Don’t rush your emails

Be thoughtful in your communications. When that especially irritating email shows up in your inbox, consider the other person’s situation and viewpoint. A hastily composed email can make a bad situation worse. Take your time crafting your response and read it over twice. Then walk away for a few minutes. When you come back, read it again. If it is what you wanted to say, but not conveyed in the most professional way possible, consider rewriting it.

When life hands you lemons, accept the lemons

Your attitude is everything. Learning from your mistakes is so much a part of growth and success for companies that many leaders have adopted the “fail fast” mantra. This encourages people to take (well-reasoned) bold moves that can pay off either with an innovative product or a lesson learned for the individual and team that will help inform future decisions and direction. Failure can be an option if it leads to learning.

Get moving

My rule for using the stairs is four down, three up: If I’m going down four floors or less or going up three floors or less, I don’t take the elevator. This is part of my broader plan to sneak exercise into my day wherever I can. I truly believe that exercise, fresh air, and getting away from electronic devices for a moment to think and move are essential to success.

Data is great—but not everything

I personally love data and can’t help but use it to guide much of what I do daily. But at the same time, numbers don’t always tell the entire story. They can be misinterpreted or worse, not take into account human nature or experience. So make sure that if you’re using statistics, consider the data source, analyze the numbers, and don’t let them overrule context, good judgment, and common sense.

Lastly, be proud of what you’ve accomplished so far in your career. Share the benefits of that accomplishment by supporting others on their own professional journeys.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE