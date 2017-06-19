Jaguar Land Rover is recruiting 5,000 new engineers primarily for positions in the U.K. to help develop new car models for the luxury brand following a record year of sales.

The Guardian reports the carmaker sold more units between April 2016 and March 2017—over 600,000 vehicles—than during any other year in its 95-year history. The sales came during the run-up and aftermath to the vote over Brexit, which is expected to strain imports but help bolster some exports.

Jaguar Land Rover is one of the largest exporters in the U.K. According to the Guardian , there is some hope that exports will ease some of the pressure on the country's economy amid Brexit worries and low growth in pay.

The brand is reportedly teaming up with the band Gorillaz to recruit new hires via their app.