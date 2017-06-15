Entertainment
Search
apprenticeshipsThis New Trump Plan Could Be the Answer to Millennial Job Woes
FoodAmazon: Whole Foods Plan Hints at Price Cuts, Automation
Inside A Whole Foods Market As Sushi-Loving Fans Are Seen As Key To Turnaround
EconomyReports of Globalization’s Death Are Greatly Exaggerated
different types of currency, close up
business etiquetteBusiness Etiquette is Changing—and You Need to Follow Suit
Blowing her nose
Sony

Sony Backtracks on ‘Clean’ Movie Plan after Director Backlash

Nick Romano,Entertainment Weekly
12:10 PM ET

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment revisited its plan to offer “clean” versions of their films in light of a forceful pushback from some filmmakers in the industry.

“Our directors are of paramount importance to us and we want to respect those relationships to the utmost,” Man Jit Singh, president of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, said in a new statement. “We believed we had obtained approvals from the filmmakers involved for use of their previously supervised television versions as a value added extra on sales of the full version. But if any of them are unhappy or have reconsidered, we will discontinue it for their films.”

The studio launched a website for Clean Version, which removed “some scenes of graphic violence, offensive language, sexual innuendo, and other adult content” from a list of 24 films. The plan was to do the same for more titles, but Seth Rogen, Judd Apatow, and the Directors Guild of America spoke out against the initiative — one being more harsh than others.

“This is absolute bullsh–,” Apatow, who produced Sony’s Step Brothers and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, tweeted. “@sony and @SonyPictures is gonna get hell for F—ING with our movies. Shove the clean versions up your asses!” Rogen, having starred in and produced Sausage Party and The Interview, two films not currently on Clean Version’s initial list, pleaded, “Please don’t do this to our movies.”

The DGA, which initially denounced the project, issued a new statement in light of Sony’s change of heart.

“While we’re pleased that Sony is acknowledging its mistakes in this area, the DGA has notified Sony that it expects the immediate removal of all ‘clean’ versions of the affected films from availability until Sony secures permission from each and every director, and provides them with an opportunity to edit a version for release in new media – consistent with the DGA Agreement and the directors’ individual contracts,” the statement read. “These are hard-fought for rights that protect a director’s work and vision, and are at the very heart of our craft and a thriving film industry. As we have throughout our history, we are committed to fighting the unauthorized editing of films.”

This article originally appeared in Ew.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE