CEO Daily: The Best in Business Reading

The Bourne (Bitcoin) Identity

Speaking of riveting narratives, “The Ether Thief,” in Bloomberg Markets , is another superb example. It tells the story of a $55 million theft of digital currency, a Blockchain progeny known as Ether. As in the Times piece, the story-telling has panache and is rich in telling detail. It starts with the fact that vulnerable piece of software code, the one that is exploited in the crime, is line 666 (and the flaw was as little as one capital “T” in the code that should have been a small “t”). At one point, a character is awakened in bed by a phone call as the theft occurs: “He turned to his wife and said, ‘Remember when I was telling you about the huge unhackable pile of money?’ She nodded. ‘It’s been hacked,’ he told her.”

In its telling of the crime and then a minute-by-minute account of the attempt to stave it off mid-attack, this article feels a bit like the magazine equivalent of a Jason Bourne movie as it bounces from rural Germany to Rio de Janeiro to Ithaca, N.Y. But wittier: “We felt like the worst hackers in history,” a character says at one point. “We were foiled by bad Internet and family commitments.”

Like a good thriller, the story has plot twists, a moral dilemma, and okay, a bit of confusion. I’ll admit I got lost in places, but the journey was worth it in the end.

P.S. Bloomberg Markets' profile of Scott Minerd, the barrel-chested bond-fund manager at Guggenheim Partners, is also worth reading. He's everything Andrew Left isn't—slow and contemplative, for starters. Minerd has been beating the likes of Jeffrey Gundlach and Bill Gross over the past five years and this thoughtful article provides some insights as to why.