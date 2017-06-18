50 Best Companies for Working Dads

This article originally appeared on Monster.com.

Fathers are often wonderful sources of wisdom—whether it’s how to give a proper handshake or how to throw a mean fastball, some of the best advice we’ve received came from the man who raised us .

But sometimes, dads need a bit of help, too. For new fathers, it might be help finding a company with a great paternity leave policy . For others, it may be finding a company that offers daycare services or support groups for fatherhood’s trying moments.

Recently, Fatherly magazine released its annual ranked list of large companies with the best benefits and programs for working dads based on paid leave, flexible time policies, child care benefits and offerings, dependent care, employee assistance programs, and parental support programs.

The list is heavily dominated by tech companies, like Google and Apple , and finance companies, including PwC and Deloitte. Click through the full list below to see if one of the companies would be a good fit for you—and your family.

Best companies for working dads: