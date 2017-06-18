Careers
50 Best Companies for Working Dads

Lily Martis,Monster
10:00 AM ET

This article originally appeared on Monster.com.

Fathers are often wonderful sources of wisdom—whether it’s how to give a proper handshake or how to throw a mean fastball, some of the best advice we’ve received came from the man who raised us.

But sometimes, dads need a bit of help, too. For new fathers, it might be help finding a company with a great paternity leave policy. For others, it may be finding a company that offers daycare services or support groups for fatherhood’s trying moments.

Recently, Fatherly magazine released its annual ranked list of large companies with the best benefits and programs for working dads based on paid leave, flexible time policies, child care benefits and offerings, dependent care, employee assistance programs, and parental support programs.

The list is heavily dominated by tech companies, like Google and Apple, and finance companies, including PwC and Deloitte. Click through the full list below to see if one of the companies would be a good fit for you—and your family.

Best companies for working dads:

  1. Netflix
  2. Etsy
  3. American Express
  4. Spotify
  5. Facebook
  6. Twitter
  7. VMware
  8. Bank of America
  9. Patagonia
  10. Deloitte
  11. Square
  12. Pinterest
  13. Discovery Communications
  14. CA Technologies
  15. Nvidia
  16. Workday
  17. Microsoft
  18. Starbucks
  19. Airbnb
  20. Capital One
  21. Johnson & Johnson
  22. Genentech
  23. BASF
  24. Mastercard
  25. Intuit
  26. State Street Corporation
  27. Zillow
  28. 3M
  29. Citi
  30. Intel
  31. PayPal
  32. Google
  33. Bain & Co.
  34. Amazon
  35. PwC
  36. Yahoo
  37. LinkedIn
  38. Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer (APKS)
  39. Red Hat
  40. IBM
  41. Vanguard
  42. Roche Diagnostics
  43. Yelp
  44. Apple
  45. Ikea
  46. Chobani
  47. Zappos
  48. Oppenheimer Funds
  49. Adobe
  50. Fannie Mae
