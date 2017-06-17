Travel
ISRAEL-TRANSPORT-ECONOMY-AIRPORT
A picture taken on July 19, 2016 shows the tail of an El Al Israel Airlines' Boeing 777-258 on the tarmac at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv.  JACK GUEZ AFP/Getty Images
Airlines

El Al Responds to Report Labeling It Dirtiest and Noisiest Airline

Aric Jenkins
1:50 PM ET

Israeli airline El Al plans to upgrade its fleet after being labeled the least noise efficient and eco-friendly carrier by London's Heathrow Airport.

The national Israeli carrier said that it acquired a Boeing 787 Dreamliner in response and will continue improving its fleet, according to i24 News. Dreamliners are cleaner and quieter aircraft than the planes El Al currently operates with.

"These aircraft, which will gradually enter service until 2020, will replace by early 2019 the 747-400 fleet," El Al said in a statement, i24 reported. "The Dreamliner aircraft will join the new 737-900 aircraft the company has purchased, which are already operating on European routes, making the El Al plane fleet younger and less polluting."

Heathrow's "Fly Quiet and Clean League" table listed El Al at the bottom out of 50 airlines that use the airport.

Airlines were rated on a number of categories, including nitrogen oxide emissions and efficient landing approaches.

Rounding out the bottom five were Kuwait Airways, Middle East Airlines, Pakistan International Airlines and Omar Air. At the top from number one to five was British Airways, Aer Lingus, Etihad Airways, Scandinavian Airlines System and Finnair.

The top two U.S. carriers came right after at numbers six and seven with American and United Airlines, respectively.

