Apple CEO Tim Cook Talks Trump as Apple Car Comes Into Focus

Most of our weekly recaps of Apple news are based on reports and rumors from people with supposed ties to the company. But this week was different.

Apple CEO Tim Cook had a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg Businesswee k in which he revealed some of his company's plans for cars. He also discussed Apple's new smart home speaker HomePod, and suggested that President Donald Trump needs his advice.

Beyond that, Apple ( aapl ) made another step in a presumed plan to produce original video by hiring two former Sony executives. Apple also appears to be ready to play a larger role in healthcare with its iPhone.

