raceAhead: Five Breaking News Haikus

Fortune data editor Stacy Jones has been filling in for Ellen McGirt this week while she's away on vacation.
As promised yesterday, here is the Fortune 500 Diversity Project data.
And now, your week in review in haiku:
1.
Biff! Bam! Ka-Pow! We
honor the caped crusader
with a bat signal.
2.
It's not a "witch hunt,"
it's a real investigation,
Mr. President.
3.
Alexa, buy me
Whole Foods Market. OK, Jeff.
It costs thirteen billion.
4.
The Uber c-suite
has some open offices. Lyft
has gained market share.
5.
"Are you yellow," asks
Aussie podcast host of his Asian
coworker. Yes, really.
Here's hoping you make some time for self-care this weekend. There's some ideas over at TED, if you need 'em.
I've had a blast writing the newsletter and hearing from so many of you this week! Ellen returns on Monday. I hope to make some more guest appearances with you kind and brilliant humans.
On Point
'Thor: Ragnorak' director joins anti-racism video campaign
The newest weapons in the New Zealand Human Rights Commission's arsenal against racism? Sarcasm, satire and reverse psychology. Blockbuster director Taika Waititi has lent his voice and deadpan delivery to a video campaign aimed at discouraging racism by remind viewers just how much a "smile, a cheeky giggle, even a simple nod in agreement" can do to support it.
Texas law allows for discrimination of same-sex foster parents
This week Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that could keep same-sex and non-Christian couples from providing homes to foster children. It’s a particularly heartbreaking piece of legislation since Texas is facing a capacity crisis. Foster children are sleeping in hotels and Child Protective Services offices because there aren’t enough homes for them and more than 200 kids died as a result of abuse or neglect in Texas in 2016.
Should Pride Be A Party Or A Protest?
Two years after the SCOTUS marriage equality decision and five months into Trump’s presidency, the queer community is grappling with the tone of pride.
“Now, when rights for middle- and upper-class white, cisgender gay men and women seem much more assured than those of the community’s most marginalized members (including trans women of color), some LGBT people are asking whether we have much to collectively celebrate,” Shannon Keating writes. During this month of LGBT marches and events, let’s not forget that the first Pride marked the year anniversary of the Stonewall riots which were led by trans women of color like Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson and that trans women of color are still one of the most vulnerable groups in our communities.