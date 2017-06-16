How Charles Schwab Execs Helped an Entrepreneur from Kosovo up Her Game

In April, Melita Ymeraga left behind her three children and her own business in Kosovo to come to the U.S.

Ymeraga was one of 21 women from around the globe, who descended on the U.S. to participate in the Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership .

In its 12th year, the three-week program matches women business leaders from countries ranging from Argentina to Zimbabwe with some of the top female executives in the U.S. This year's mentors hailed from companies including S'well , Fidelity, Mastercard , IBM , Accenture , and Johnson & Johnson . The non-profit Vital Voices runs the orientation and debriefing piece of the programming and stays connected to alumnae when they return to their home countries.

Ymeraga, whose consultancy does finance and entrepreneurship training, was matched with executives Elaine Logue and Rene Kim from Charles Schwab . During her time with her mentors, Ymeraga developed a strategic plan for her business and a talent and retention plan. She also learned how to develop her company's relationship with new corporate clients.

“I think this was just the starting point and for sure we’ll do beautiful things together in Kosovo,” she says.