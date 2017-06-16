Here’s Where to Find the Best Food Deals for Dad on Father’s Day

Americans are expected to spend a record $15.5 billion for Father’s Day this year, with $3.3 billion of that money going toward special outings such as dinner or brunch alone, according to a recent survey from the National Retail Foundation.

This "gift of experience" is what 27% of surveyed dads said they would love to get. Outside of dinner, that could be a fun activity like a concert or sporting event. And it makes sense: Studies show that giving an experiential gift can have a greater emotional impact on recipients than a material one.

That's not to say your dad won't love those Bose headphones you got him. But if you're a last-minute shopper, then dinner could be the way to go. Lucky for you a number of restaurants are offering special discounts for Father's Day on June 18.

Here's where you can find some of the best food deals for dad.

Firehouse Subs

On Sunday, both you and your dad can get a free medium sub when you purchase a medium or large sub with a beverage and side. Call your local restaurant for more details.

PIER 39

If you live in San Francisco, then you’re in luck: On Friday, June 16, dads can eat, play, and shop for free. Pier 39 businesses are also offering coupons for everything from bike rentals to the upcoming Fall Beer Pour.

Medieval Times

How about dinner and a show? When you purchase one full-priced adult ticket for yourself, you can use the code DAD17 to get your dad free admission and a complimentary four-course meal now through June 18. If you upgrade to the Father’s Day package for an additional $25, dad will also get a beer koozie, a 25-ounce glass stein with his choice of draft beer or soda, as well as a framed picture as a keepsake.

TCBY

Your dad deserves a sweet treat on his special day. TCBY is offering free frozen yogurt at participating locations.

Shake Shack

Treat your dad to a good burger, and Shake Shack will throw in a free cup or cone of dad's favorite custard.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Starting at noon on June 18, dads will receive a $25 dining card with the purchase of entree. This is only at participating locations, so be sure to call ahead.

Spaghetti Warehouse

Spaghetti Warehouse continues will continue their Father’s Day tradition: Dads get free lasagna or spaghetti entree when you take them to dine-in on June 18. Try your luck to win a $100 Spaghetti Warehouse gift card by posting why your dad is special on their Facebook page.

Francesca’s Trattoria

Not to be confused with Francesca’s Restaurants, this trattoria is celebrating Father’s day with a buffet from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on June 18. Dads can also get a complimentary draft beer.

Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill

Though a little unconventional, dads who like to drink and watch sports can get a free item off Hotshots “Big 3” menu — a burger, a small order of wings, or a 9’’ 1-topping pizza — and a free soft drink.

Roy Rogers

If you’re a morning person, you’re in luck: From June 16 to June 18, breakfast combos are buy one get one free at Roy Rogers. One for you and one for dad.