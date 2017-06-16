President Trump will address the United States' approach to Cuba Friday with a speech and signing ceremony .

It is anticipated that the Trump administration will push back against recent moves made by former President Obama to restart relations with Cuba, whose economy has languished for decades under an embargo set by President Kennedy in 1962 .

President Trump's new guidelines will seek to stop U.S. cash from going to Cuba's military and security services, while continuing diplomatic rapprochement, according to the Associated Press .

In February, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the Trump administration was going over all of the United States' policies toward Cuba.

"The President is committed to an agenda of ensuring human rights for all citizens throughout the world. And as we review those policies in Cuba, that will be forefront in their policy discussions," he said, according to the White House .

