Leadership
Search
FoodThis Is Where Whole Foods (Soon, Amazon) Has Stores in the U.S.
Whole Foods store locations June 2017
AmazonAmazon Is Buying Whole Foods on the Cheap
US-AMAZON-WHOLEFOODS-MERGER-RETAIL-FOOD-ECOMMERCE
public healthTechnology Can’t Replace Smarts
Has vaping culture gets hot, some drop cigarettes, but risk continues
AmazonAmazon’s $13.7 Billion Acquisition of Whole Foods Is a One-Two Punch for Instacart
Inside The New Downtown LA Whole Foods Market Inc. Store
Donald Trump

Watch Live: Donald Trump to Push Back Against Obama’s Cuba Policy

Catherine Trautwein
11:39 AM ET

President Trump will address the United States' approach to Cuba Friday with a speech and signing ceremony.

It is anticipated that the Trump administration will push back against recent moves made by former President Obama to restart relations with Cuba, whose economy has languished for decades under an embargo set by President Kennedy in 1962.

President Trump's new guidelines will seek to stop U.S. cash from going to Cuba's military and security services, while continuing diplomatic rapprochement, according to the Associated Press.

In February, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the Trump administration was going over all of the United States' policies toward Cuba.

"The President is committed to an agenda of ensuring human rights for all citizens throughout the world. And as we review those policies in Cuba, that will be forefront in their policy discussions," he said, according to the White House.

Watch President Trump speak in the live stream above at 1 p.m. E.T.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE