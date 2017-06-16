CenturyLink’s Ex-Employee Alleges Fraudulent Sales Practice

A CenturyLink employee claimed she lost her job for blowing the whistle on the telecom company's sales culture, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.

CenturyLink shares ( ctl ) recovered after falling as much as 8.1%, to close down 4.6% at $25.72.

The employee claimed she lost her job after notifying CEO Glen Post about the company's sales practices, that charged customers for accounts they had not requested.

Shares of Level 3 Communications ( lvlt ) , to be bought by CenturyLink for about $24 billion, also fell by about 3%.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

The complaint alleges CenturyLink "allowed persons who had a personal incentive to add services or lines to customer accounts to falsely indicate on the CenturyLink system the approval by a customer of new lines or services," according to the report which cited a lawsuit filed in Arizona state superior court.

For more about fraud allegations, watch :

The company was not aware of the issue until the lawsuit had been filed, and was investigating the matter, CenturyLink spokesman Mark Molzen said.

A spokeswoman for Level 3 declined to comment.