Apple Just Nabbed 2 Top TV Executives From Sony Pictures

Reuters
9:17 AM ET

Apple said on Friday it hired co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead its video programming efforts.

The duo, responsible for shows such Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Crown, and The Blacklist, have been Sony Pictures presidents since 2005.

"Jamie and Zack are two of the most talented TV executives in the world and have been instrumental in making this the golden age of television," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services.

Apple (aapl) began its long-awaited move into original television series last week, with a reality show called Planet of the Apps, an unscripted show about developers trying to interest celebrity mentors with a 60-second pitch on an escalator.

The company's future programming plans include an adaptation of comedian James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment from his CBS (cbs) show that will begin airing in August, as well as a documentary about Sean Combs in June and another about Clive Davis in a few months.

Follow FORTUNE