Leadership
Search
GoogleHow Can Silicon Valley Help Save The World?
160610_COLL_Fortune500_Stanford
Fortune 5005 Corporate Skunkworks You Should Know About
Google DriveGoogle Drive Will Soon Be Able to Back Up Your Whole Computer
Google Offices in Berlin
SpotifySpotify’s Losses Increase Ahead of Possible Market Debut
Fortune Brainstorm TECH 2014
Activist Investors

Whole Foods CEO Says ‘Greedy Bastard’ Investors Are Pushing For Sale

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:40 AM ET

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey pushed back against investors hoping to sell the company, calling them "greedy bastards" in an interview.

"We need to get better, and we’re doing that," Mackey said to Texas Monthly. "But these guys just want to sell us, because they think they can make forty or fifty percent in a short period of time. They’re greedy bastards, and they’re putting a bunch of propaganda out there, trying to destroy my reputation and the reputation of Whole Foods, because it’s in their self-interest to do so."

Earlier this year, Jana Partners purchased close to 9% of Whole Foods stock and quickly called for an overhaul or a sale of the business. Mackey maintained that he wanted to improve upon the company he helped found in 1980.

"These people, they just want to sell Whole Foods Market and make hundreds of millions of dollars, and they have to know that I’m going to resist that," Mackey said. "That’s my baby. I’m going to protect my kid, and they’ve got to knock Daddy out if they want to take it over."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE