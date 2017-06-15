russia probePresident Trump Blasts Report on Possible Obstruction of Justice Probe
Planes, Trains, and Automobiles: Uber Is Trying to Do Everything in Transportation

Uber Technologies has pursued a slew of businesses beyond taxi service to augment growth. Its ambitions run the gamut from motorcycles to flying cars.

BLACK CARS

The original Uber model is a luxury black-car service available at the touch of a mobile app.

LOW-COST CARS

Uber launched UberX and UberPOP to offer cheaper on-demand rides from casual drivers.

CARPOOL

UberPOOL is the company's carpooling service in which drivers pick up multiple passengers.

BOATS AND MOTORCYCLES

UberBOAT is a water taxi service Uber offers in certain cities, including Istanbul. Uber brought a motorcycle taxi services, UberMOTO, to Asia.

FOOD

Uber joined the food-delivery business with UberEATS, an app for ordering takeout meals.

PACKAGES

UberRUSH is the company's delivery service for flowers, documents and other parcels.

CAR LEASING

Uber started a car leasing program, Xchange Leasing, to entice drivers who don't own cars to start working for Uber.

CORPORATE

Uber for Business is a ride management platform for business managers to keep track of employee rides and organize expenses.

AUTONOMOUS DRIVING

Uber started the Advanced Technologies Group to build self-driving car and mapping technology, with offices in San Francisco, Toronto, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

TRUCKING

Otto, the self-driving truck startup Uber bought in August, and Uber Freight, the newly launched freight brokerage app, make up Uber's foray into long-haul trucking.

FLYING CARS

Uber in April announced a plan to develop a network flying cars by 2020.

