Term Sheet — Thursday, June 15

GREEDY BASTARDS

Good morning.

UNICORN WATCH: Amazon has explored a possible buyout of work messaging software startup Slack for $9 billion, according to Bloomberg . A few thoughts:

• That price would be more than double Slack’s latest private valuation from 2016.

• Amazon is not known for its monster acquisitions. The company’s biggest ever is its $1.2 billion deal for Zappos from 2009, with under $1 billion for Twitch in 2014 coming in second.

• Why would Amazon want business productivity software? To compete with Microsoft. Amazon Web Services, its cloud storage business, is already a behemoth. Some observers expected Amazon to stick to the “building blocks” of computing, storage, and networking, but my colleague Barb Darrow noted to me (over Slack, no less) that Amazon has already begun edging into business apps with email and file storage services. Further proof of Amazon’s interest: It’s currently in a non-compete lawsuit with a former AWS exec who joined a business software company called Smartsheet . (I’ve said it before: It doesn’t matter what category you operate in. Amazon will come for it in time.)

• Recall that Microsoft considered buying Slack in early 2016 for $8 billion. When that didn’t work out, the company launched its own Slack competitor, Teams. In November, Slack ran a “Dear Microsoft” advertising stunt that taunting its competitor.

NEW MONEY: Goldman Sachs has shrunk its buyout practice at a time when firms are raising record-sized funds. Goldman is nearing a close on $7 billion in commitments for its latest vehicle, which is operating under the name West Street Capital Partners, according to Reuters . Recall that the firm’s last fund, a 2007 vintage, had $20 billion in commitments. Goldman/West Street has already done $2 billion worth of deals, including Dominion Web Solutions, a Norfolk, Va.-based operator of sites like RVTrader.com and Homes.com, for $680 million.

CHOOSE WISELY: Those of you launching new investment firms take note: adding a word that conveys gravitas to your firm’s name will get you an average of $250,000 more in capital commitments, according to a recent study. That seems like a negligible amount of capital to me, but it hasn’t stopped hedge funds from naming themselves after inappropriate Greek gods , according to Quartz. Maybe read the mythology before picking a name to make sure your firm isn’t named after an incestuous swindler…

PE+UBER: Here’s a follow-up to yesterday’s note on TPG’s David Bonderman and Uber from Bloomberg’s Gillian Tan , who notes that private equity isn’t exactly teeming with women in positions of power. TPG has no women on its board or management committee. Joann Harris, Chief Compliance Officer, is the highest ranking woman. But that’s par for the course in buyout-land, where the proportion of women in senior roles has actually shrunk in recent years to 7.3%. Tan notes:

In fact, the six U.S. publicly traded private equity firms and their large rivals now all trail Uber, which just doubled its female [board] representation to two of eight, or 25 percent -- a figure Huffington described as "still not enough, but progress."

RINGWRAITHS: Whole Foods CEO John Mackey has some thoughts about activist shareholders, corporate America, and capitalism in this Texas Monthly profile . He views his company’s fight with Jana Partners, Whole Foods’ activist investor nemesis, as a referendum on whether his idea of “conscious capitalism” can actually thrive. Call it a clapback on behalf of the Etsys of the world . He says:

“But these guys just want to sell us, because they think they can make forty or fifty percent in a short period of time. They’re greedy bastards, and they’re putting a bunch of propaganda out there, trying to destroy my reputation and the reputation of Whole Foods, because it’s in their self-interest to do so.”

He compares activists to Ringwraiths from Lord of the Rings :

“They were consumed by the Ring of Power. They became addicted to it and they became absorbed by it. Well, there’s an element in finance that consists of a bunch of Ringwraiths, and no matter how much money they have and how many billions they have, it’s not enough. They’re Ringwraiths. The guy behind Jana Partners, for example, who’s attacking us [Barry Rosenstein], he bought the most expensive home ever sold in America, for $147 million. And their mantra is basically shareholder value. They don’t care about the stakeholders or long-term value. It’s just, ‘How do we make as much money as we can as quickly as possible?’ ”

