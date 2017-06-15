Kellogg’s Targets Millennials With Froot Loops Gear

Kellogg's has launched a new Froot Loops campaign to target millennial consumers with new gear and accessories. Its tagline: "Whatever Froots Your Loops."

Kellogg's says it hopes to "inspire adult fans to do what makes them most happy" by introducing the products in partnership with South California headwear brand Neff, messenger bag company Timbuk2 and cycling brand State Bicycle Co.

Kellogg's debuted its first Froot Loops product on Thursday — sunglasses with interchangeable faceplates and arms in a variety of bright colors. They are called Neff + Froot Loops Toucan Sam Shades, and they sell for $40.

"Arriving in a custom storage case with a unique Toucan Sam cleaning cloth and 80 combinations to unlock, wearers can rock this key summer accessory in whatever way 'Froots their Loops,'" said the cereal brand.

This is Kellogg’s first new campaign for Froot Loops since the cereal brand’s creation in 1963.

The marketing shift comes months after a report by Credit Suisse that downgraded its rating on Kellogg's stock from "neutral" to "outperform."

This is not Kellogg’s first attempt to reach out to millennials.

Previous steps include opening a cereal bar in New York and marketing Special K and Frosted Flakes as snack foods . Forty percent of millennials found cereal too inconvenient to consume since it requires cleaning up after eating, according a 2015 report by global market research company Mintel.