Fortune Magazine Masthead: June 15, 2017 (Vol. 175, No. 8)

1:00 AM ET

FOUNDER

Henry R. Luce, 1898-1967

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Rich Battista

CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER

Alan Murray

VICE CHAIRMAN

Norman Pearlstine

FORTUNE EDITORIAL

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Clifton Leaf

DEPUTY EDITOR

Brian O'Keefe

EXECUTIVE EDITOR

Adam Lashinsky

DIGITAL EDITOR

Andrew Nusca

INVESTIGATIONS EDITOR

Nicholas Varchaver

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MPW SUMMITS & LIVE CONTENT

Patricia Sellers

FEATURES EDITOR

Matthew Heimer

DEPUTY DIGITAL EDITOR

Kristen Bellstrom

SENIOR EDITORS AT LARGE

Geoff Colvin, Nina Easton, Leigh Gallagher, Shawn Tully

CREATIVE DIRECTOR

Paul Martinez

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY

Mia J. Diehl

SENIOR EDITORS

Scott DeCarlo (lists), Verne Kopytoff, Nin-Hai Tseng, Geoffrey Smith, Anne VanderMey

SENIOR WRITERS

Barb Darrow, Erika Fry, Erin Griffith, Mathew Ingram, Beth Kowitt, Michal Lev-Ram, Ellen McGirt, Aaron Pressman, Leena Rao, Phil Wahba, Jen Wieczner

EDITORS

Daniel Bentley, Stacy Jones (graphics), Rachel King, Polina Marinova

WRITERS

Scott Cendrowski, Laura Entis, Robert Hackett, Tom Huddleston Jr., John Kell, Sy Mukherjee, Jeff John Roberts, Jonathan Vanian, Valentina Zarya, Claire Zillman (London)

NEWS DESK

Stephanie Castillo, Jaclyn Gallucci, Sophia Rosenbaum (editors), Alana Abramson, Madeline Farber, Aric Jenkins, Lisa Marie Segarra, Lucinda Shen (reporters)

LIST TEAM

Rhona Altschuler, Douglas G. Elam, Kathleen Smyth

CONTRIBUTORS

William D. Cohan, Katherine Eban, Ezekiel Emanuel, Dinah Eng, Kate Flaim, Ellen Florian, Verne Harnish, Carol Loomis, Roger Lowenstein, Rita McGrath, Bethany McLean, Jeffrey Pfeffer, Elaine Pofeldt, Becky Quick, David Sloan, Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, Vivienne Walt (Paris)

INFORMATION GRAPHICS DIRECTOR

Nicolas Rapp

ART STAFF

Peter Herbert (lead art director), Josue Evilla, Michael Solita (art directors), Julia Bohan (senior graphic designer)

PHOTO DEPARTMENT

Kacy Burdette, Armin Harris , Kristen Hom, Shayla Hunter, Michele Taylor, Hildegarde P. Vilmenay (office manager)

AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT EDITORS

John Buysse, Wendy Frink, Zak Middelmann

PRODUCERS

Christina Austin, Burcu Noyan

VIDEO

Mason Cohn (senior producer), Megan J. Arnold, Sara Haralson, Chris Joslin, Stephen Valdivia (associate producers)

INTERACTIVE DESIGNER

Grace Donnelly

EDITORIAL ASSISTANTS

Kelly Champion, Sharon Lawrence, Zhang Dan (Beijing)

COPYROOM

Maria Carmicino, Judith Ferbel, Lauren Goldstein, Kathleen Kent

PREMEDIA

Richard K. Prue (executive director), Angel Mass (senior manager)

NEWS AND BUSINESS GROUP

PRESIDENT, FORTUNE

Alan Murray

SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER, NEWS GROUP

Meredith R. Long

VICE PRESIDENT, GROUP SALES DIRECTOR

Jorg Stratmann

VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER, NEWS DIGITAL

Kurt Fulepp

CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, NEWS AND BUSINESS

Michael Joseloff

VICE PRESIDENT, SALES, LIVE MEDIA

Peter Granath

VICE PRESIDENT, DIGITAL

Howard Manus

GROUP PRESIDENTS

Karen Kovacs, Greg Schumann

DIGITAL STRATEGY

Andrew Reedman, Thu Phan Rodriguez

BRAND SALES

VP, NEWS AND BUSINESS

Jorg Stratmann Jody Reiss (executive brand sales director, news and business), Elisabeth Hatab-Schaefer (brand sales director, news and business, N.Y.), Will Cusack (brand sales director, news and business, N.Y.), Farhad Fozounmayeh (VP, brand sales director, news and business, L.A.), Leah Root (brand sales director, news and business, Chicago), John Wattles (brand sales director, news and business, Detroit)

CATEGORY SALES

Lauren Newman (beauty), Ellie Duque (entertainment), Matt Rice (fashion and retail), Michael Schneider (finance), Heidi Anderson (health care), Alex DeSanctis (home), Nate Stamos (industry/government/tobacco/golf), Scott Kelliher (technology/telecommunications), Joe Messer (travel)

INTEGRATED MARKETING

Sheyna Bruckner (executive director), Veronica Clerkin, Christine Fulgieri, Julie Gu-Scallen (senior managers), Rosalie Fazio (associate marketing manager), Adriana Schwarz (coordinator)

ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT

Lisa Horstmann

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Parinda Muley

CREATIVE SERVICES

Joe Alesi (executive creative director), Mario Paulis (senior integrated graphic designer)

LIVE MEDIA

Lisa Cline (senior vice president), Delwyn Gray (vice president), Jennifer Current, Birgit Kiernan, Kim Lovett, Cindy Shieh, Kristin Smith, Virginia Slattery, Amy Winiker

CONSUMER MARKETING + REVENUE

Beth Gorry (senior vice president), Ann Marie Doherty, Melissa Mahoney, Lydia Morris, Karan Simoneau, Eric Szegda (vice presidents)

EUROPE

Harvey Gidley (associate circulation director)

HONG KONG

Rick Kam, Susie Pattison (directors)

CONSUMER INSIGHT

Andrew Borinstein (executive director), Joel Kaji (executive director), Brian Koenig (senior research manager), Rachel Lazarus (senior research manager)

COMMUNICATIONS

Kerri Chyka (vice president), Ashley Calame (director), Kristin Matzen (senior manager), Raina Dembner (manager), Hailey Murphy (publicist)

FINANCE

Maria Beckett, Alison Fried (senior vice presidents), Wajeeha Ahmed, Wynne Wong (vice presidents), Arbena Bal (director), Paula Esposito, Catherine Keenan (managers), Christopher Santigate (associate manager), Jessica Piro

PRODUCTION

Carrie Mallie (senior operations director), Valerie Langston (director), Mieko S. Calugay (senior manager), Gary Kelliher (manager), Hannah Beery (assistant manager), Aashiq Shaik (specialist)

BRANDED CONTENT SOLUTIONS

Carolina Stavrositu (executive director), Gregory Leeds, Jamie Waugh Luke, Ron Moss, Cindy Murphy, Christiaan Rizy (directors), Joel Baboolal, Melissa Brice, Blair Stelle

DIGITAL PRODUCT, DESIGN, AND ENGINEERING

Shameel Arafin, Aleksander Mielczarek, Sean Villafranca

TIME INC.

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND PRESIDENT

Jennifer L. Wong

EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENTS

Leslie Dukker Doty, Brad Elders, Lauren Ezrol Klein, Mark Ford , Greg Giangrande, Steve Marcopoto, Erik Moreno

VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES

Roxanne Flores

DEPUTY GENERAL COUNSEL

Andrew Weissman

SALES OPERATIONS

Pearl Collings (chief business & sales operations officer), Kavata Mbondo (VP, digital revenue strategy & operations), Amy Thind (VP, brand lead)

INTERNATIONAL

Marty Gardner (senior vice president, finance and operations), Jennifer Savage (senior vice president, partnerships, licensing and syndication), John Marcom (senior vice president, brands and sales, international) Advertising Sales: Khoon-Fong Ang (vice president, North Asia), Tim Howat (vice president, Southeast Asia), Rupert Turnbull (vice president, EMEA)

DIGITAL PRODUCT & ENGINEERING

Nicholas Butterworth (senior VP), Alex Charalambides, Jon Hawkins, Matt Miritello, Dagny Prieto (vice presidents)

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Kurt Rao (chief information officer), Adam Days, Amanda Hanes, Hugues Hervouet, Rob Innes, Dan Lo, Keith O'Sullivan, Rajeshwari Ramamoorthy, Ashis Roy, Pradip Tripathy (vice presidents)