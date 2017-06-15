Fortune Magazine Masthead: June 15, 2017 (Vol. 175, No. 8)

FOUNDER
Henry R. Luce, 1898-1967
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Rich Battista
CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER
Alan Murray
VICE CHAIRMAN
Norman Pearlstine
FORTUNE EDITORIAL
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Clifton Leaf
DEPUTY EDITOR
Brian O'Keefe
EXECUTIVE EDITOR
Adam Lashinsky
DIGITAL EDITOR
Andrew Nusca
INVESTIGATIONS EDITOR
Nicholas Varchaver
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MPW SUMMITS & LIVE CONTENT
Patricia Sellers
FEATURES EDITOR
Matthew Heimer
DEPUTY DIGITAL EDITOR
Kristen Bellstrom
SENIOR EDITORS AT LARGE
Geoff Colvin, Nina Easton, Leigh Gallagher, Shawn Tully
CREATIVE DIRECTOR
Paul Martinez
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY
Mia J. Diehl
SENIOR EDITORS
Scott DeCarlo (lists), Verne Kopytoff, Nin-Hai Tseng, Geoffrey Smith, Anne VanderMey
SENIOR WRITERS
Barb Darrow, Erika Fry, Erin Griffith, Mathew Ingram, Beth Kowitt, Michal Lev-Ram, Ellen McGirt, Aaron Pressman, Leena Rao, Phil Wahba, Jen Wieczner
EDITORS
Daniel Bentley, Stacy Jones (graphics), Rachel King, Polina Marinova
WRITERS
Scott Cendrowski, Laura Entis, Robert Hackett, Tom Huddleston Jr., John Kell, Sy Mukherjee, Jeff John Roberts, Jonathan Vanian, Valentina Zarya, Claire Zillman (London)
NEWS DESK
Stephanie Castillo, Jaclyn Gallucci, Sophia Rosenbaum (editors), Alana Abramson, Madeline Farber, Aric Jenkins, Lisa Marie Segarra, Lucinda Shen (reporters)
LIST TEAM
Rhona Altschuler, Douglas G. Elam, Kathleen Smyth
CONTRIBUTORS
William D. Cohan, Katherine Eban, Ezekiel Emanuel, Dinah Eng, Kate Flaim, Ellen Florian, Verne Harnish, Carol Loomis, Roger Lowenstein, Rita McGrath, Bethany McLean, Jeffrey Pfeffer, Elaine Pofeldt, Becky Quick, David Sloan, Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, Vivienne Walt (Paris)
INFORMATION GRAPHICS DIRECTOR
Nicolas Rapp
ART STAFF
Peter Herbert (lead art director), Josue Evilla, Michael Solita (art directors), Julia Bohan (senior graphic designer)
PHOTO DEPARTMENT
Kacy Burdette, Armin Harris, Kristen Hom, Shayla Hunter, Michele Taylor, Hildegarde P. Vilmenay (office manager)
AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT EDITORS
John Buysse, Wendy Frink, Zak Middelmann
PRODUCERS
Christina Austin, Burcu Noyan
VIDEO
Mason Cohn (senior producer), Megan J. Arnold, Sara Haralson, Chris Joslin, Stephen Valdivia (associate producers)
INTERACTIVE DESIGNER
Grace Donnelly
EDITORIAL ASSISTANTS
Kelly Champion, Sharon Lawrence, Zhang Dan (Beijing)
COPYROOM
Maria Carmicino, Judith Ferbel, Lauren Goldstein, Kathleen Kent
PREMEDIA
Richard K. Prue (executive director), Angel Mass (senior manager)
NEWS AND BUSINESS GROUP
PRESIDENT, FORTUNE
Alan Murray
SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER, NEWS GROUP
Meredith R. Long
VICE PRESIDENT, GROUP SALES DIRECTOR
Jorg Stratmann
VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER, NEWS DIGITAL
Kurt Fulepp
CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, NEWS AND BUSINESS
Michael Joseloff
VICE PRESIDENT, SALES, LIVE MEDIA
Peter Granath
VICE PRESIDENT, DIGITAL
Howard Manus
GROUP PRESIDENTS
Karen Kovacs, Greg Schumann
DIGITAL STRATEGY
Andrew Reedman, Thu Phan Rodriguez
BRAND SALES
VP, NEWS AND BUSINESS
Jorg Stratmann Jody Reiss (executive brand sales director, news and business), Elisabeth Hatab-Schaefer (brand sales director, news and business, N.Y.), Will Cusack (brand sales director, news and business, N.Y.), Farhad Fozounmayeh (VP, brand sales director, news and business, L.A.), Leah Root (brand sales director, news and business, Chicago), John Wattles (brand sales director, news and business, Detroit)
CATEGORY SALES
Lauren Newman (beauty), Ellie Duque (entertainment), Matt Rice (fashion and retail), Michael Schneider (finance), Heidi Anderson (health care), Alex DeSanctis (home), Nate Stamos (industry/government/tobacco/golf), Scott Kelliher (technology/telecommunications), Joe Messer (travel)
INTEGRATED MARKETING
Sheyna Bruckner (executive director), Veronica Clerkin, Christine Fulgieri, Julie Gu-Scallen (senior managers), Rosalie Fazio (associate marketing manager), Adriana Schwarz (coordinator)
ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT
Lisa Horstmann
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
Parinda Muley
CREATIVE SERVICES
Joe Alesi (executive creative director), Mario Paulis (senior integrated graphic designer)
LIVE MEDIA
Lisa Cline (senior vice president), Delwyn Gray (vice president), Jennifer Current, Birgit Kiernan, Kim Lovett, Cindy Shieh, Kristin Smith, Virginia Slattery, Amy Winiker
CONSUMER MARKETING + REVENUE
Beth Gorry (senior vice president), Ann Marie Doherty, Melissa Mahoney, Lydia Morris, Karan Simoneau, Eric Szegda (vice presidents)
EUROPE
Harvey Gidley (associate circulation director)
HONG KONG
Rick Kam, Susie Pattison (directors)
CONSUMER INSIGHT
Andrew Borinstein (executive director), Joel Kaji (executive director), Brian Koenig (senior research manager), Rachel Lazarus (senior research manager)
COMMUNICATIONS
Kerri Chyka (vice president), Ashley Calame (director), Kristin Matzen (senior manager), Raina Dembner (manager), Hailey Murphy (publicist)
FINANCE
Maria Beckett, Alison Fried (senior vice presidents), Wajeeha Ahmed, Wynne Wong (vice presidents), Arbena Bal (director), Paula Esposito, Catherine Keenan (managers), Christopher Santigate (associate manager), Jessica Piro
PRODUCTION
Carrie Mallie (senior operations director), Valerie Langston (director), Mieko S. Calugay (senior manager), Gary Kelliher (manager), Hannah Beery (assistant manager), Aashiq Shaik (specialist)
BRANDED CONTENT SOLUTIONS
Carolina Stavrositu (executive director), Gregory Leeds, Jamie Waugh Luke, Ron Moss, Cindy Murphy, Christiaan Rizy (directors), Joel Baboolal, Melissa Brice, Blair Stelle
DIGITAL PRODUCT, DESIGN, AND ENGINEERING
Shameel Arafin, Aleksander Mielczarek, Sean Villafranca
TIME INC.
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND PRESIDENT
Jennifer L. Wong
EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENTS
Leslie Dukker Doty, Brad Elders, Lauren Ezrol Klein, Mark Ford, Greg Giangrande, Steve Marcopoto, Erik Moreno
VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES
Roxanne Flores
DEPUTY GENERAL COUNSEL
Andrew Weissman
SALES OPERATIONS
Pearl Collings (chief business & sales operations officer), Kavata Mbondo (VP, digital revenue strategy & operations), Amy Thind (VP, brand lead)
INTERNATIONAL
Marty Gardner (senior vice president, finance and operations), Jennifer Savage (senior vice president, partnerships, licensing and syndication), John Marcom (senior vice president, brands and sales, international) Advertising Sales: Khoon-Fong Ang (vice president, North Asia), Tim Howat (vice president, Southeast Asia), Rupert Turnbull (vice president, EMEA)
DIGITAL PRODUCT & ENGINEERING
Nicholas Butterworth (senior VP), Alex Charalambides, Jon Hawkins, Matt Miritello, Dagny Prieto (vice presidents)
GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Kurt Rao (chief information officer), Adam Days, Amanda Hanes, Hugues Hervouet, Rob Innes, Dan Lo, Keith O'Sullivan, Rajeshwari Ramamoorthy, Ashis Roy, Pradip Tripathy (vice presidents)