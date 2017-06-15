Features
Search
Bank of AmericaBank of America Is Laying Off Operations and Tech Employees, Mostly at Its Headquarters
Bank of America To Buy MBNA For $35 Billion
IndiaA Crackdown on the Slaughter of Sacred Cows Is Hurting India’s Leather Industry
Operations At A Leather Factory As Small And Medium Businesses Look To Budget To Reward India's Job Creators
CanadaKinder Morgan Wants Aboriginal Canadians to Invest in Its Pipeline Project
CANADA-VANCOUVER-PROTEST-PIPELINE EXPANSION
Mattel Inc.Mattel Is Banking on Digital Toys In Order to Triple Its China Business
China Barbie Hack
fortune logo icon
masthead

Fortune Magazine Masthead: June 15, 2017 (Vol. 175, No. 8)

Andrew Nusca
1:00 AM ET

FOUNDER
Henry R. Luce, 1898-1967

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Rich Battista

CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER
Alan Murray

VICE CHAIRMAN
Norman Pearlstine

FORTUNE EDITORIAL

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Clifton Leaf

DEPUTY EDITOR
Brian O'Keefe

EXECUTIVE EDITOR
Adam Lashinsky

DIGITAL EDITOR
Andrew Nusca

INVESTIGATIONS EDITOR
Nicholas Varchaver

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MPW SUMMITS & LIVE CONTENT
Patricia Sellers

FEATURES EDITOR
Matthew Heimer

DEPUTY DIGITAL EDITOR
Kristen Bellstrom

SENIOR EDITORS AT LARGE
Geoff Colvin, Nina Easton, Leigh Gallagher, Shawn Tully

CREATIVE DIRECTOR
Paul Martinez

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY
Mia J. Diehl

SENIOR EDITORS
Scott DeCarlo (lists), Verne Kopytoff, Nin-Hai Tseng, Geoffrey Smith, Anne VanderMey

SENIOR WRITERS
Barb Darrow, Erika Fry, Erin Griffith, Mathew Ingram, Beth Kowitt, Michal Lev-Ram, Ellen McGirt, Aaron Pressman, Leena Rao, Phil Wahba, Jen Wieczner

EDITORS
Daniel Bentley, Stacy Jones (graphics), Rachel King, Polina Marinova

WRITERS
Scott Cendrowski, Laura Entis, Robert Hackett, Tom Huddleston Jr., John Kell, Sy Mukherjee, Jeff John Roberts, Jonathan Vanian, Valentina Zarya, Claire Zillman (London)

NEWS DESK
Stephanie Castillo, Jaclyn Gallucci, Sophia Rosenbaum (editors), Alana Abramson, Madeline Farber, Aric Jenkins, Lisa Marie Segarra, Lucinda Shen (reporters)

LIST TEAM
Rhona Altschuler, Douglas G. Elam, Kathleen Smyth

CONTRIBUTORS
William D. Cohan, Katherine Eban, Ezekiel Emanuel, Dinah Eng, Kate Flaim, Ellen Florian, Verne Harnish, Carol Loomis, Roger Lowenstein, Rita McGrath, Bethany McLean, Jeffrey Pfeffer, Elaine Pofeldt, Becky Quick, David Sloan, Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, Vivienne Walt (Paris)

INFORMATION GRAPHICS DIRECTOR
Nicolas Rapp

Related

Fortune 500Following the Pills: Inside the Government’s Investigation of McKesson
Fortune 500
Following the Pills: Inside the Government’s Investigation of McKesson

ART STAFF
Peter Herbert (lead art director), Josue Evilla, Michael Solita (art directors), Julia Bohan (senior graphic designer)

PHOTO DEPARTMENT
Kacy Burdette, Armin Harris, Kristen Hom, Shayla Hunter, Michele Taylor, Hildegarde P. Vilmenay (office manager)

AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT EDITORS
John Buysse, Wendy Frink, Zak Middelmann

PRODUCERS
Christina Austin, Burcu Noyan

VIDEO
Mason Cohn (senior producer), Megan J. Arnold, Sara Haralson, Chris Joslin, Stephen Valdivia (associate producers)

INTERACTIVE DESIGNER
Grace Donnelly

EDITORIAL ASSISTANTS
Kelly Champion, Sharon Lawrence, Zhang Dan (Beijing)

COPYROOM
Maria Carmicino, Judith Ferbel, Lauren Goldstein, Kathleen Kent

PREMEDIA
Richard K. Prue (executive director), Angel Mass (senior manager)

NEWS AND BUSINESS GROUP

PRESIDENT, FORTUNE
Alan Murray

SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER, NEWS GROUP
Meredith R. Long

VICE PRESIDENT, GROUP SALES DIRECTOR
Jorg Stratmann

VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER, NEWS DIGITAL
Kurt Fulepp

CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, NEWS AND BUSINESS
Michael Joseloff

VICE PRESIDENT, SALES, LIVE MEDIA
Peter Granath

VICE PRESIDENT, DIGITAL
Howard Manus

GROUP PRESIDENTS
Karen Kovacs, Greg Schumann

DIGITAL STRATEGY
Andrew Reedman, Thu Phan Rodriguez

BRAND SALES

VP, NEWS AND BUSINESS
Jorg Stratmann Jody Reiss (executive brand sales director, news and business), Elisabeth Hatab-Schaefer (brand sales director, news and business, N.Y.), Will Cusack (brand sales director, news and business, N.Y.), Farhad Fozounmayeh (VP, brand sales director, news and business, L.A.), Leah Root (brand sales director, news and business, Chicago), John Wattles (brand sales director, news and business, Detroit)

CATEGORY SALES
Lauren Newman (beauty), Ellie Duque (entertainment), Matt Rice (fashion and retail), Michael Schneider (finance), Heidi Anderson (health care), Alex DeSanctis (home), Nate Stamos (industry/government/tobacco/golf), Scott Kelliher (technology/telecommunications), Joe Messer (travel)

INTEGRATED MARKETING
Sheyna Bruckner (executive director), Veronica Clerkin, Christine Fulgieri, Julie Gu-Scallen (senior managers), Rosalie Fazio (associate marketing manager), Adriana Schwarz (coordinator)

ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT
Lisa Horstmann

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
Parinda Muley

CREATIVE SERVICES
Joe Alesi (executive creative director), Mario Paulis (senior integrated graphic designer)

LIVE MEDIA
Lisa Cline (senior vice president), Delwyn Gray (vice president), Jennifer Current, Birgit Kiernan, Kim Lovett, Cindy Shieh, Kristin Smith, Virginia Slattery, Amy Winiker

CONSUMER MARKETING + REVENUE
Beth Gorry (senior vice president), Ann Marie Doherty, Melissa Mahoney, Lydia Morris, Karan Simoneau, Eric Szegda (vice presidents)

EUROPE
Harvey Gidley (associate circulation director)

HONG KONG
Rick Kam, Susie Pattison (directors)

CONSUMER INSIGHT
Andrew Borinstein (executive director), Joel Kaji (executive director), Brian Koenig (senior research manager), Rachel Lazarus (senior research manager)

COMMUNICATIONS
Kerri Chyka (vice president), Ashley Calame (director), Kristin Matzen (senior manager), Raina Dembner (manager), Hailey Murphy (publicist)

FINANCE
Maria Beckett, Alison Fried (senior vice presidents), Wajeeha Ahmed, Wynne Wong (vice presidents), Arbena Bal (director), Paula Esposito, Catherine Keenan (managers), Christopher Santigate (associate manager), Jessica Piro

PRODUCTION
Carrie Mallie (senior operations director), Valerie Langston (director), Mieko S. Calugay (senior manager), Gary Kelliher (manager), Hannah Beery (assistant manager), Aashiq Shaik (specialist)

BRANDED CONTENT SOLUTIONS
Carolina Stavrositu (executive director), Gregory Leeds, Jamie Waugh Luke, Ron Moss, Cindy Murphy, Christiaan Rizy (directors), Joel Baboolal, Melissa Brice, Blair Stelle

DIGITAL PRODUCT, DESIGN, AND ENGINEERING
Shameel Arafin, Aleksander Mielczarek, Sean Villafranca

TIME INC.

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND PRESIDENT
Jennifer L. Wong

EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENTS
Leslie Dukker Doty, Brad Elders, Lauren Ezrol Klein, Mark Ford, Greg Giangrande, Steve Marcopoto, Erik Moreno

VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES
Roxanne Flores

DEPUTY GENERAL COUNSEL
Andrew Weissman

SALES OPERATIONS
Pearl Collings (chief business & sales operations officer), Kavata Mbondo (VP, digital revenue strategy & operations), Amy Thind (VP, brand lead)

INTERNATIONAL
Marty Gardner (senior vice president, finance and operations), Jennifer Savage (senior vice president, partnerships, licensing and syndication), John Marcom (senior vice president, brands and sales, international) Advertising Sales: Khoon-Fong Ang (vice president, North Asia), Tim Howat (vice president, Southeast Asia), Rupert Turnbull (vice president, EMEA)

DIGITAL PRODUCT & ENGINEERING
Nicholas Butterworth (senior VP), Alex Charalambides, Jon Hawkins, Matt Miritello, Dagny Prieto (vice presidents)

GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
Kurt Rao (chief information officer), Adam Days, Amanda Hanes, Hugues Hervouet, Rob Innes, Dan Lo, Keith O'Sullivan, Rajeshwari Ramamoorthy, Ashis Roy, Pradip Tripathy (vice presidents)

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE