Leadership
Search
russia election hackingRussians Hackers Targeted Election Systems in 39 States
Russia Hacking
UberHere Are All the Top-level Vacancies at Uber Right Now
Billionaire Travis Kalanick, chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc., speaks during a session at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin, China, on Monday, June 27, 2016.
fed interest rateThe Fed Just Gave the Economy Another Thumbs-Up
Fed Chair Janet Yellen Holds News Conference After FOMC Meeting
Venture CapitalThis Startup Just Raised $12 Million to Disrupt the Home Services Market
Key Speakers At The 2017 CERAWeek Conference
Bloomberg via Getty Images
On Leading

Occidental Petroleum’s CEO Says the Oil Crisis Isn’t Over

Ross Kohan
2:48 PM ET

Vicki Hollub, CEO of Occidental Petroleum (oxy), predicts the U.S. oil prices will rise to “a solid $50 or above” a barrel over the next 12 months. That’s quite a move up after plunging to $27 a barrel during the recent oil crisis.

Despite the positive forecast, Hollub tells Fortune’s Susie Gharib that it’s still too soon to say the oil crisis over.

“I think the crisis will continue a little longer. I think inventories need to come down more,” she says. “There needs to be more certainty around the price today. Although we’re close to $50, there’s still uncertainty in the markets around whether it’s going to stay at $50 or whether it’s going to go lower.”

Hollub became Occidental’s CEO in 2016 during the worst oil bust in decades. Market conditions forced her to slash costs dramatically and sell off non-core operations. The 2016 revenues of Occidental were $10 billion—half of what they were in 2014. The company’s rank on the newest Fortune 500 list is 278—quite a drop from number 115 three years ago.

But Hollub is gearing up to grow Occidental. She plans to expand oil production to pre-downturn levels. She expects that over the next few years production will be up by 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day—an increase of approximately 14 percent over the company's 2016 production from ongoing operations.

“I would say demand is good enough,” she says. “I think it’s sufficient for the industry to be healthy.” And, she hopes, for Oxy too.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE