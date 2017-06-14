Retail
Search
Mastering DataBox Says Its Latest Cloud Feature Puts Nearly Unlimited File Storage at Your Fingertips
Fortune Brainstorm TECH 2014
Data SheetData Sheet—Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Morning JoeMika Brzezinski Just Burned Trump: ‘There Are No Real Men’ in the White House
AOL Build Presents: "Plenty Ladylike"
shootingsHouse Majority Whip Shot at Congressional Baseball Practice
Paul Ryan, Steve Scalise, Cathy McMorris Rodgers
Department Stores

Neiman Marcus Is Not for Sale, After All

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:47 AM ET

Retailer Neiman Marcus has decided it is no longer considering selling itself.

"While looking ahead, we know challenges remain, but we are encouraged by the strategies we have in place to improve our operational efficiencies and financial performance," Neiman Marcus CEO and president Karen Katz said in a post-quarter results conference call.

The Wall Street Journal reported Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co (hbayf) approached Neiman Marcus's private-equity firm owners about buying the company, but that talks had stalled earlier this week.

Katz told the Journal that Neiman Marcus is looking to continue investing in e-commerce and determine how to improve online service.

The company holds $6 million is debt and began looking for "strategic alternatives" back in March.

Neiman Marcus only has 42 stores in addition to Bergdorf Goodman, USA Today reported.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE