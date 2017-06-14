MPW
Mika Brzezinski Just Burned Trump: ‘There Are No Real Men’ in the White House

Madeline Farber
8:42 AM ET

On MSNBC's the Morning Joe on Wednesday, Mika Brzezinski had some harsh words for President Donald Trump.

Speaking with co-host Joe Scarborough, Brzezinski was criticizing the President for his "totally exaggerated self," later on adding that "there are no real men in the inner circle of the White House—none at all."

You can read the full exchange below:

Mika: "If the president seems delusional about his accomplishments, you can point to no further than that room that is helping confirm this sense of totally exaggerated self that he has."

Joe: "Mika I think it's very telling, the first week we went in 9, 10 days into it... it was very obvious. Nobody in the White House had told him that the first executive order had been a calamity. Nobody had told him about the missteps about crowd size, nobody had told him that lying about 3 million votes, nobody inside that White House tells him the truth."

Mika: "We talk about the lack of diversity in the White House, let me just say: There are no real men in the inner circle of the White House—none at all."

Her most recent criticism comes just after she said Trump was "acting like a child" and lying about having "tapes," referencing the audio recordings of conversations that Trump claims exist between himself and former FBI Director James Comey.

Follow FORTUNE